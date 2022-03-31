ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

How to Pay Quarterly Taxes: 2022 Tax Guide

By Ashley Kilroy
SmartAsset
SmartAsset
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kRzwQ_0evKguzU00

From flexible work hours to not reporting to a boss, being self-employed comes with a lot of perks. However, with the freedom of working for yourself also comes responsibilities such as paying quarterly taxes. Here's a checklist and basic steps to pay quarterly taxes in 2022. If you need more help with taxes, consider working with a financial advisor .

What Are Quarterly Taxes?

Quarterly taxes, also referred to as estimated taxes, are a type of taxation you must pay in advance of the annual tax return. They work on a pay-as-you-go basis, meaning you pay them throughout the year. During each quarter, applicable taxpayers pay a portion of their expected annual income tax. As a result, these payments are estimations.

These regular tax payments are meant to cover Medicare, Social Security and your income tax. So, you should familiarize yourself with how those taxes break down: the income tax and the self-employment tax . Income tax follows the same income tax rates as salaried workers pay. Then, the self-employment tax clocks in at 15.3%. This covers both the Social Security and Medicare costs (12.4% for Social Security and 2.9% for Medicare).

Why the Government Requires Quarterly Estimated Tax Payments

Before outlining how to pay quarterly taxes, you must first understand who owes quarterly taxes and why the IRS requires them. The U.S. tax system uses a pay-as-you-go income tax system. With this type of system, taxpayers pay taxes as they earn income. Therefore, the government can tax W-2 employees with withholdings and self-employed individuals with quarterly tax payments. If you work for yourself as an independent contractor or freelancer, your taxes typically are not automatically taken from your paychecks. Therefore, the IRS collects income taxes with quarterly tax payments.

To determine if a taxpayer must make quarterly tax payments, they follow several guidelines.

  • You anticipate owing more than $1,000 (after tax credits) when filing your return for 2022
  • You anticipate the withholding and tax credits will be less than 90% of your estimated tax liability for 2022 or 100% of your 2021 year tax liability (assuming it covers all 12 months of the year).

If your adjusted gross income (AGI) exceeds $150,000 - $75,000 if you're married and file separately -  the requirement is 110%. Farmers and fishermen are an exception to this requirement. If you're in either of these professions and earn at least 66.6% of your income from the trades, you only need to pay a corresponding amount of the tax liability.

While paying your quarterly tax estimates seems like a pain, it can help you avoid a big tax bill during tax time. In addition, paying quarterly taxes makes your tax payment more manageable throughout the year.

How Do I Know If I Owe Quarterly Taxes?

If you are currently a small business owner or self-employed, you likely owe quarterly taxes. Self-employed workers usually include:

  • Independent contractors
  • Sole proprietors
  • Members in a partnership that conducts business, like an LLC
  • Part-time or full-time business owners

Just as there are employment-related rules for quarterly taxes, there are also financial rules. The IRS only requires you to make estimated payments if you owe $1,000 or more when you file your return. This minimum for estimated taxes drops to $500 for corporations, generally. However, the IRS does require the self-employment tax as well if your individual net earnings exceed $400.

You may not need to pay quarterly, though, if you already pay a sufficient amount during the year. For instance, people who have a W-2 job on top of their 1099 income may pay enough in taxes through their W-2 full-time job.

How to Pay Quarterly Taxes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49iykN_0evKguzU00

So, if you discover you're required to pay quarterly taxes, you must first use Schedule C of Form 1040 to determine how much you owe. However, if your net earnings equate to less than $5,000, you may be able to file a Schedule C-EZ instead. Both forms will help you determine your net earnings or loss.

Then, you will use this number on your Form 1040 to calculate the total amount of self-employment tax you must pay during the year. If you file a joint return, you and the other self-employed person must calculate income separately. Therefore, it's wise to consult with a tax professional who can help you ensure you're calculating the right amounts and abiding by IRS guidelines.

Filing quarterly taxes requires that you use Form 1040-ES, Estimated Tax for Individuals. Your annual tax return from the previous year is necessary to complete this form. Once filled out, the form's worksheet will indicate whether you must file quarterly estimated tax.

To make quarterly payments you can:

To avoid penalties, you must make your first payment by the quarterly tax deadline of April 18, 2022. Suppose you have made an overpayment of tax after completing Form 1040 or 1040-SR. The IRS may refund you the difference or designate whatever portion you like of the overpayment toward your estimated tax for the current year. This decision can be easier to make if you have a good idea of your tax payments for the current tax year; an overpayment could simply be credited toward your estimated taxes, reducing the burden later in the tax year.

When Are Quarterly Taxes Due for 2022?

As mentioned above, estimated taxes are paid during four payment periods over the course of the year. To avoid underpayment, you need to make sure you don't miss the following dates for the 2022 tax year:

  • 1 st Quarter (Jan. 1 – March 31) Deadline: April 18, 2022
  • 2 nd Quarter (April 1 – May 31) Deadline: June 15, 2022
  • 3 rd Quarter (June 1 – Aug. 31) Deadline: Sept. 15, 2022
  • 4 th Quarter (Sept. 1 – Dec. 31) Deadline: Jan. 16, 2023
What Taxes Must Self-Employed Individuals Pay?

Like other taxpayers, self-employed individuals will file an annual return . However, they will usually make tax payments every quarter. Tax payments usually fall into two buckets: self-employment tax (Social Security and Medicare) and income tax on profits from the business.

For 2022, the self-employment tax rate on net income up to $147,000 is 15.3%. This percentage is broken down into 12.4% for Social Security tax and 2.9% for Medicare tax. Also, if your net earnings exceed $250,000 and you're married and filing jointly , $125,000 if you're married but filing separately or $200,000 for all other taxpayers, you must pay an extra 0.9% Medicare tax.

Keep in mind, usually only 92.35% of your net earnings are subject to self-employment tax.

What Are Qualified Business Income Deductions?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Hv5x0_0evKguzU00

You must pay a self-employment tax on your net earnings. This means that you can subtract qualified business income (QBU) deductions from the mix to lower the amount you're taxed. The IRS allows self-employed individuals and small business owners to deduct up to 20% on their pass-through income.

For example, you can deduct 50% of your self-employment tax on your income taxes. This means that if your Schedule SE states you owe $4,000 of self-employment tax, you can deduct $2,000 on your Form 1040 .

Bottom Line

Self-employment can bring freedom and excitement to your professional life. Still, it also carries specific financial and tax requirements such as determining what kind of taxes you must pay, the amounts due based on income level and profession, and making timely quarterly payments. If you need more certainty regarding your quarterly tax payments, seek the guidance of a tax professional.

Tax Tips
  • A financial advisor can help you pinpoint a tax strategy that helps you minimize your tax bill, now and into the future. Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you're ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .
  • Quarterly taxes require you to make estimates based on your total expected income. SmartAsset's income tax calculator can help you with your estimates and figure out your potential tax bill.
  • A financial advisor who specializes in tax planning can help reduce your 1099 income taxes by harvesting your losses . This means that you will be able to use your investment losses to reduce taxes on 1099 income.

Photo credit: ©iStock.com/Pra-chid, ©iStock.com/pcess609, ©iStock.com/alfexe

The post How to Pay Quarterly Taxes: 2022 Tax Guide appeared first on SmartAsset Blog .

Comments / 0

Related
KTEN.com

How Much Can a Retired Person Earn Without Paying Taxes?

Many retirees plan to earn extra income to supplement their retirement spending. But how much can a retired person earn without paying taxes? The answer to this question varies based on your situation. Understanding the tax rules surrounding retiree income can help avoid an expensive surprise when tax time rolls around. If you need help sorting through the details of your situation, try using SmartAsset’s free financial advisor matching tool.
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Deductions#Tax Refund#Adjusted Gross Income#Medicare#The Social Security
AOL Corp

Here’s the maximum you can get from Social Security

Social Security retirement benefits are not the same for all retirees. The amount of your monthly benefit can vary greatly based on a number of different factors, from when you decide to claim Social Security to how much you earned during your career. However, there is a maximum allowable Social Security retirement benefit. Ironically, the highest payout is reserved for those who arguably need it the least. If you’re aiming to snag this top payout, here’s what you’ll need to do.
BUSINESS
FingerLakes1.com

Social Security: $1,657 checks going out tomorrow

The third batch of Social Security checks worth an average of $1,657 will be going out for the month of March tomorrow. These checks are for those who collect benefits and have birthdays landing between the 21st and 301st of any given month. The checks will be the third check...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Taxation
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
IRS
BGR.com

Biden wants to bring back a major stimulus payment program – will it happen?

It was one of the biggest transfers of wealth from the federal government to millions of Americans, moving billions of dollars from the federal coffers to Americans’ bank accounts and mailboxes. And then — the expanded child tax credit just fizzled out. A member of President Biden’s own party in the US Senate said he didn’t think it was wise to keep the expansion going. And that was that.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MarketWatch

My husband and I owe $87,000 on our mortgage and have $400,000 in savings. Should we sell our home now to prepare for retirement?

My husband and I are unsure if we should downsize now or wait for housing prices and our debt to come down. We are recent empty nesters at ages 62 and 68, and both still working full time with an annual net income of $190,000. We have owned the home for over 20 years and the estimated value a few years ago was about $400,000. After a refinance our mortgage balance is $87,000, an equity loan balance of $40,000, savings account of $140,000 and we have only about $260,000 in retirement accounts.
REAL ESTATE
bloomberglaw.com

House Votes to Expand Tax Benefits for Retirement Savings

The House overwhelmingly passed legislation that would expand the tax benefits for retirement accounts to bolster the savings of Americans, many of whom have nothing banked for after they stop working. The legislation, approved on a 414-5 vote, creates a tax credit of up to $1,000 per employee for small...
CONGRESS & COURTS
FingerLakes1.com

What is monthly Social Security disability payment?

The Social Security Administration runs two programs to financially support disabled people. Each program offers different payment amounts. Cost of living crisis: Is a recession coming after additional fed rate hikes?. Calculating payments. The Social Security Administration (SSA) oversees a variety of programs to provide financial support to nearly 70...
ECONOMY
Money

Here's How to Track Your Tax Refund

Tax season is in full swing. About a month out from the deadline, millions of Americans have already filed their 2021 taxes — and, in many cases, are now anxiously awaiting their refunds from the IRS. Generally speaking, the sooner you file, the sooner you will get your tax...
INCOME TAX
SmartAsset

SmartAsset

9K+
Followers
665
Post
898K+
Views
ABOUT

SmartAsset’s editorial mission is to provide the web’s best personal finance news and insights. This includes original data-driven journalism that analyzes economic trends; news coverage of legislation, retirement strategies, and finance; and informative articles on financial planning and investing topics.

 https://smartasset.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy