Germantown: Opening Date Announced for DSW in Milestone Shopping Center

About six months ago I read and also wrote about an already popular pierogi company called Krupa Bros Pierogi Company that was getting ready to open a shop here in the Hudson Valley. They were actually a Connecticut based company started by twins Tyler and Kyle Krupa in Oct. of 2020, but their pierogi was available at certain locations in the area, and there were restaurants serving the pierogi, too. And of course you could order online. People were raving about these delicious pierogi. Krupa Bros was getting pretty darn popular.

KINGSTON, NY ・ 10 DAYS AGO