Germantown: Opening Date Announced for DSW in Milestone Shopping Center

Designer Brands Inc. — parent to DSW, Camuto Group and a Canadian retail division — plans to make some of its locations smaller.
At the same time, the company is rolling out a plan to optimize its stores as fulfillment centers and platforms of discovery for its company-owned and partner brands.
In a call with investors discussing the company’s Q4 and full-year results, executives called out DSW’s strong retail store business. U.S. retail store traffic was up 47% over Q4 of last year, with February traffic up 46% compared to February 2021. At the same...
