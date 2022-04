Spring break has come and gone! Summer Break will be here before you know it!. While the kids live for summer break, there are times where the very thought of it makes you cringe. Sure, you love spending quality time with your littles but summer can be expensive for parents! You want them to have something to do that's not sitting in front of a screen playing video games or watching YouTube videos, but sometimes that takes a little money. Summer Camp. The fair. Roaring Springs. All those excursions start to add up.

BOISE, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO