Editorial: Combating violence in Baltimore

By Dan Joerres
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere's no need to go through the stats or the police blotter; The violent peril that Baltimore finds itself in is evident. As we head into the summer months when we usually see a spike in violence, what needs to be just as clear are efforts to stop it....

CBS Baltimore

Hogan Blames Mosby For Spike In Baltimore Violence As State’s Attorney Defends Record

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An alarming spike in violence has rattled Baltimore, with homicides up more than 20 percent year-over-year and 13 people alone shot last weekend. One Northeast Baltimore resident who declined to give her name told WJZ that she had been stripped of her sense of security. “I don’t feel safe around this area at all,” she said. “I just don’t feel safe. Even the police officers patrolling, they are not safe. I don’t know what can be done to improve the situation, but it’s very scary.” WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren asked Mayor Brandon Scott his message to those living in communities...
CBS Baltimore

More Than 20 People Shot Since Friday In Baltimore, Mayor Weighs In On Violence

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — At least 22 people have been shot in Baltimore since Friday alone. WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren spoke to a man who heard gunshots ring out just after 9:30 p.m. Monday on Parksley Avenue, about a block from the Southwestern District Precinct. A 35-year-old woman was shot in the face. Police are looking for a 2019 white Acura TLX that fled the scene with a partial Maryland license plate “8EN.” “I heard the car drive off. I heard them zip down the alley,” he told Hellgren, declining to give his full name. “Nobody’s safe. I don’t care where you are or...
The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore Police continue to investigate quadruple shooting in Howard Park after weekend violence leaves seven dead, six wounded

Baltimore Police continue to investigate a spate of violence over the weekend when seven people were killed and six others wounded in shootings across the city, including a quadruple shooting in Howard Park. Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said Monday that investigators are still working to determine whether the four victims shot Saturday night at Gwynn Oak Avenue and Liberty Heights ...
Daily Voice

Maryland Dentist Charged With Killing Patient Turned Lover Who OD'd In His Care (DETAILS)

A Germantown oral surgeon has been arrested and charged with killing a woman with whom he was romantically involved and was giving prescription drugs, authorities said. Dr. James Ryan was arrested and charged with the second-degree murder of Sarah Harris, 25, on Tuesday, March 22, Montgomery County Police said. Harris fatally overdosed after being given controlled substances, including Propofol, by Dr. Ryan on January 26, 2022, police said. Ryan had been giving Harris drugs, which he obtained through work, since March 2021, police said.
CBS Baltimore

Jaymi Sterling, Daughter Of Gov. Hogan, Announces Run For State’s Attorney Of St. Mary’s County

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Career prosecutor Jaymi Sterling, who is the daughter of Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, announced she has filed for State’s Attorney for St. Mary’s County. Currently an Assistant State’s Attorney in Anne Arundel County, Sterling is making a bid to head the office she left amid controversy nearly over a year ago. A Deputy State’s Attorney in St. Mary’s County at the time, Sterling cited questionable practices in her September 30, 2020 resignation letter. “In my most recent role as the Deputy State’s Attorney, I uncovered questionable financial and personnel practices.  I took action to make sure these practices were reported to the appropriate authorities,” Sterling said. “In response, the State’s Attorney immediately demoted me for reporting these irregularities.” “It is clear to me that I have an ethical and moral obligation to leave the office,” she continued. “I look back with pride on nearly a decade of pursuing justice for the citizens of St. Mary’s County.  I am sad that I have no choice but to resign.” Excited and proud of my daughter, Jaymi! https://t.co/Qm0KhTz1wL — Larry Hogan (@LarryHogan) March 16, 2022      
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Delegate Szeliga Urges Gov. Hogan to Send $1,000 Relief Payments to Maryland Taxpayers

ANNAPOLIS, MD – Delegate Kathy Szeliga (R-Harford and Baltimore County) sent a letter to Governor Larry Hogan Tuesday urging him to send relief payments of $500 – $1,000 to Maryland taxpayers. Today, Comptroller Peter Franchot announced revenue estimates creating a record-high $7 billion surplus.  “With huge and growing surpluses in the Maryland state budget, I continue […] The post Delegate Szeliga Urges Gov. Hogan to Send $1,000 Relief Payments to Maryland Taxpayers appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Daily Voice

National Concerns Grow Over Missing Baltimore Teenager

Baltimore City Police are seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing teenager from Baltimore, authorities said. Jamya Weaver, 13, has been missing since Wednesday, March 16, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. According to one Facebook post, she was last seen at 908 Saratoga Street...
wolbbaltimore.com

Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby Hit With Superseding Indictment

Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby is currently embroiled in a legal battle that ramped up last week after facing indictment earlier in the year. Federal prosecutors unveiled a superseding indictment to bolster their case against Mosby, who is charged with perjury and making false claims on her mortgage applications.
WTOP

Maryland will close gas stations that fail to drop prices, Franchot says

This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. Peter V.R. Franchot (D), Maryland’s chief tax collector, said on Friday that “the hammer” will fall on gas station owners who fail to lower fuel prices during the state’s 30-day gas tax “holiday.”
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Man Accused Of Killing Pharmacist Brother In Rampage Ruled Incompetent To Stand Trial

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Howard County judge has found Jeffrey Burnham—the 47-year-old Cumberland man accused of killing his brother, sister-in-law, and an elderly family friend—incompetent to stand trial. Burnham is charged with murdering Brian Robinette, 58, and his wife, Kelly Robinette, 57, at their Ellicott City home on Sept. 30, 2021. Both victims had been found with gunshot wounds. Howard County Police Department tactical officers found multiple spent .40 caliber shell casings throughout the residence. Burnham’s mother, Evelyn, told authorities that Jeffrey wanted to confront his pharmacist brother about the COVID-19 vaccine, believing the government was using the shot to poison people. Prior to...
