ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Twins sign veteran RHP JC Ramirez to minors deal

By Originally posted on
MLB Trade Rumors
MLB Trade Rumors
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BiKHq_0evKerGt00
Veteran pitcher JC Ramirez has caught on with the Twins ahead of Opening Day. Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

The Twins have signed veteran right-hander JC Ramirez to a minor-league contract, as first reported by Edgard Rodriguez, who covers baseball in Ramirez’s native Nicaragua. He’ll be in camp for the remainder of spring training, though Rodriguez adds that Ramirez is expected to begin the year in Triple-A.

Ramirez, 33, is a veteran of six MLB seasons, most of which came with the Angels. After initially joining the Angels via a 2016 waiver claim, Ramirez quickly solidified his spot on their roster, first with a strong showing out of the bullpen in 46 1/3 innings during the 2016 season and then as a member of the rotation in 2017, when he made 24 starts and racked up 147 1/3 innings. From 2016-17 with Anaheim, Ramirez worked to a 3.86 ERA with a 16.7% strikeout rate, a 7.6% walk rate and a big 52.1% ground-ball rate.

Unfortunately for both Ramirez and the Angels, that solid 2017 season ended in August when he was diagnosed with an elbow strain. Ramirez returned early in the 2018 season in hopes that an offseason’s worth of downtime had resolved the issue, but he was hit hard in his first two starts of the season. Ramirez went back to the injured list and Tommy John surgery was recommended in early April. He missed the remainder of the 2018 campaign and a notable chunk of the 2019 season, although he did make it back to the mound for eight relief innings in the second half of that ’19 campaign.

Ramirez was removed from the Angels’ 40-man roster late in the 2019 season and elected minor-league free agency after the year, though he was set to return to the organization as a non-roster invitee to spring training 2020. He’d hoped to vie for a roster spot, but spring training in 2020 was ultimately canceled during the early stages of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ramirez pitched in the Mexican Winter League in both the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons, logging a combined 2.61 ERA in 82 2/3 innings over 13 starts. He spent the 2021 season pitching first in the Mexican League and then with the Fubon Guardians of the Chinese Professional Baseball League in Taiwan. In 57 2/3 innings CPBL innings, Ramirez posted a 3.43 ERA with a 21.3% strikeout rate and a 6.6% walk rate.

The Twins entered the offseason with a notable need in the rotation and have thus far added Sonny Gray, Chris Archer and Dylan Bundy on the MLB side of things. President of baseball operations Derek Falvey said after signing Archer this week that while the Twins remain open to additional trade scenarios, the limited time remaining between now and next Thursday’s season opener (plus the generally limited supply of available big-league starters) might mean Archer was the final big-league piece added.

If that’s indeed the case, the depth options the Twins have — both in terms of veterans like Ramirez and upper-level prospects like Josh Winder, Jordan Balazovic, Cole Sands and more — will prove all the more important this season.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
MLB Trade Rumors
MLB Trade Rumors

3K+

Followers

4K+

Posts

470K+

Views

Follow MLB Trade Rumors and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
MLB Trade Rumors

Giants' Brandon Belt, Evan Longoria should be ready for Opening Day; Tommy La Stella questionable

The Giants provided updates on some veteran names who have yet to appear in spring training games, but Brandon Belt and Evan Longoria are both expected to be ready for Opening Day, manager Gabe Kapler told MLB.com’s Maria Guardado and other reporters. Longoria has been dealing with right index finger tendinitis, while Belt has inflammation in his right knee. The latter issue might be the bigger problem on paper, given Belt’s history of knee injuries, but Kapler said “We don’t really have concerns. It’s just going to be a later start for Brandon.”
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Falvey
Person
Dylan Bundy
Person
Chris Archer
Person
Sonny Gray
Person
Jordan Balazovic
The Spun

Padres “Deep In Talks” With 2 MLB Teams On Major Trade

Earlier this week, a report emerged suggesting the San Diego Padres and Pittsburgh Pirates were discussing a trade. Well, those talks might be over. On Saturday morning, MLB insider Jon Heyman reported the Padres are now “deep in trade talks” with two different teams. According to the report...
MLB
The Spun

Yankees, Rangers Agreed To Trade On Saturday

On Saturday, the New York Yankees and Texas Rangers agreed to a trade centered around right-handed pitcher Albert Abreu. The Yankees are sending Abreu and left-handed pitcher Robby Ahlstrom to the Rangers in exchange for catcher Jose Trevino. Abreu will be added to the Rangers’ Major League roster. In 28...
MLB
NJ.com

Ex-Mets reliever arrested, charged with DUI

Toronto Blue Jays pitching coach Pete Walker is in hot water after being arrested early Friday in Florida for driving under the influence. The Athletic reports Walker was booked at 2:02 a.m. ET and released on $500 bond. He returned to the Blue Jays for their spring training game Saturday...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Professional Baseball#Veteran#Rhp#Angels#Era
ClutchPoints

Mets’ full offer from Padres involving Chris Paddack, revealed

The New York Mets and San Diego Padres are working on trades to address their needs ahead of the season. While the Mets seek help on the mound following Jacob deGrom’s shoulder injury, the Padres are looking to bolster their outfield. The two playoff hopefuls have been in discussion about a trade that is seeing more momentum as the day goes on.
MLB
NESN

Los Angeles Angels Designate Justin Upton for Assignment

Justin Upton was designated for assignment by the Los Angeles Angels, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports. Upton was due to make $28 million this season, but the Angels have realized that is a sunk cost and will move on from the veteran outfielder. This comes one season after doing the same thing with future Hall of Fame first baseman Albert Pujols. The Angels have shown these past two seasons that they aren’t afraid to move on from bad contracts.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Staten Island Advance

Yankees cut more players | Who’s headed to Triple-A?

TAMPA — The Yankees made their latest round of spring training cuts, sending six players to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Friday. The team demoted righty pitchers Matt Bowman and Ryan Weber, utility man Phillip Evans, first baseman Ronald Guzman, infielder Jose Peraza and outfielder Ryan LaMarre. For Yankee tickets visit:...
MLB
The Spun

4-Time MLB All-Star Designated For Assignment: Fans React

The Los Angeles Angels made a significant move this Saturday, designating outfielder Justin Upton for assignment. Per ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the Angels will owe Upton $28 million for this season. He believes it’s unlikely another team will want to take on Upton’s contract at that price. Upton...
MLB
KEYT

Dodgers acquire Kimbrel, send Pollock to White Sox

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers have acquired eight-time All-Star reliever Craig Kimbrel from the Chicago White Sox in exchange for outfielder AJ Pollock. Kimbrel was 4-5 with 24 saves in a combined 63 games with the Chicago Cubs and White Sox last season. The Cubs shipped him across town at midseason in exchange for Codi Heaur and Nick Madrigal. Kimbrel was 2-2 with the White Sox with one save in 24 games. The right-hander was the NL Rookie of the Year in 2011. Pollock hit .282 with 65 home runs and 199 RBIs in three seasons with the Dodgers.
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Mariners sign Billy Hamilton to minor league deal

The Mariners have agreed to a minor league deal with center fielder Billy Hamilton, tweets Corey Brock of The Athletic. Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times tweeted earlier that Hamilton was in the Mariners’ clubhouse. The Wasserman client will surely be in big league camp and compete for a roster spot over the next few weeks.
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Padres open to trading from rotation, catching depth

With a little over a week until Opening Day, the Padres still have a highly uncertain outfield mix. Michael Conforto and Brett Gardner remain available in free agency, but the Friars are an estimated $6M shy of the $230M base luxury tax threshold and are reportedly reluctant to exceed that figure.
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

MLB pitches new proposals to MLBPA to help prevent sign-stealing

Major League Baseball has made a series of proposals to the players union about measures meant to restrict sign-stealing, and the use of information during games, The Athletic’s Britt Ghiroli reports. It isn’t yet known how the MLB Players Association will respond to these proposals, whether they accept or reject the league’s idea, or perhaps make some counter-proposals with some tweaks.
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

MLB Trade Rumors

3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
470K+
Views
ABOUT

MLBTR is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate baseball rumors. The site focuses on the hot stove – trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy