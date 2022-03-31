Google Adds New Labels for Reliable Information to Search

AirPods are among the most popular earbuds on the market right now... which is probably how Apple has managed to avoid dropping their price at all. But if you're looking to snag a pair of these true wireless buds for less than list price, you're in luck. Right now, Amazon has deals on all generations of available AirPods (so, excluding the discontinued first-gen) with some discounted by as much as 38%. There's no clear-cut expiration on these price drops, so they could fluctuate at any point in the coming days (or even hours). If you're hoping to grab a pair at the current price, we'd recommend acting sooner rather than later.

