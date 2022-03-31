ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Google Adds New Labels for Reliable Information to Search

By Andrew Blok
CNET
 3 days ago

Two new labels are rolling out to Google search that aim to help people identify trustworthy news sources. A "highly cited" label will alert users of articles that have been cited in other news...

www.cnet.com

Phone Arena

Google improves its search criteria for product reviews

You've probably been in a situation where you've been looking to buy a new smartphone and have been constantly searching for reviews in order to decide if this phone is worth your hard-earned cash. Apparently, Google understands how important product reviews are to potential buyers. It recently improved its search engine to display more relevant reviews for potential buyers to easily decide if they want to buy a product or not.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Why did Google wait 8 months to add a new Search feature to Android after iOS got it first?

During the Google I/O Developer Conference last year, Google announced that it would allow Android and iOS users to erase the last 15 minutes of their search histories with the tap of a button. This would help users keep their most recent search requests private. Last July, Google rolled out the feature to iOS users first (and we have an interesting theory about why iOS got it first which we take up later in this article).
INTERNET
Android Authority

How to add a new calendar to Google calendar

Never miss important deadlines and events. Using Google Calendar is an excellent way to stay on top of deadlines and never forget important dates. You might want to set up different calendars if you’re going to use them for work and your personal life. You don’t have to use other apps to do so. Here’s how to add a new calendar to Google Calendar.
INTERNET
Phone Arena

Google Meet update adds important audio capabilities

Google Meet is getting a small yet important update this week, which adds noise cancellation capabilities to the app. The new feature is available to all Google Meet users starting today and there’s no need to make any adjustments to the app’s settings to benefit from noise cancellation.
TECHNOLOGY
CNET

iOS 15.4: The New Features You'll Want on Your iPhone

Have you downloaded Apple's latest iPhone update? iOS 15.4 has been out and available to the public for a couple weeks, and if you haven't yet installed the new mobile operating system, you're missing out on a slew of useful features. iOS 15.4 brings the long-awaited Universal Control, Face ID that works while you're wearing a mask, 37 new emoji and bolstered privacy measures to your iPhone (and iPad through iPadOS 15.4).
CELL PHONES
The Verge

Google adds doctors’ appointment availability to search

Google will show the next available appointment with a health care provider directly on search, the company announced today. The company is working with MinuteClinic at CVS and other unnamed appointment schedulers during the initial rollout, which will start in the coming weeks, product manager Jackie DeJesse said during a press briefing. It will initially only be available in English.
HEALTH
Android Authority

How to add a GIF to Google Slides

Google Slides allows you to put together slideshow presentations for any occasion. If you want to make a point or demonstrate something, then you may want to add images. Google Slides supports many different image file types, including GIFs. Let’s go over how to add a GIF to Google Slides.
SOFTWARE
Fast Company

This new breed of unified search apps does what Google doesn’t

Google search is failing you, and not just because of its privacy and search quality issues. When you search the web, you won’t get any personal results from apps like Dropbox, Notion, or even Google’s own Google Docs. If you’re looking for a specific spreadsheet you made in Google Sheets, or a Slack conversation your recently had with a coworker, you’ll need to go looking into each individual app. It’s a pain and a waste of time.
CELL PHONES
CNET

March Madness: Google Unveils Its Bracket, New Search Improvements

It's March, and that means one thing: college basketball. In that spirit, Google has filled out a men's and women's March Madness bracket based on which teams people across the country are searching for. Based on this information, Google has selected the No. 2 Kentucky Wildcats to win the men's tournament and the No. 2 UConn Huskies to win the women's tournament.
INTERNET
CNET

Twitter Rumored to Make TweetDeck a Subscription Service

More hints are piling up that Twitter's service TweetDeck, which is currently free, could become a paid feature that's part of a Twitter Blue subscription. The possible shift was noted by Twitter tipster Jane Manchun Wong, who has a track record of unearthing features in the code of apps before they're officially announced. Earlier this month, Manchun Wong tweeted about code that restricts access to TweetDeck based on a user's subscription status with Twitter Blue.
INTERNET
CNET

Google Chrome 100 Trips Up Websites That Can't Count High Enough

Google on Tuesday released Chrome 100, an iteration of the dominant browser that can trip up websites that weren't written to handle three-digit version numbers. It's a problem that, though rare, also affects people using Mozilla Firefox and Microsoft Edge. The problem crops up because developers sometimes try to adapt...
COMPUTERS
CNET

6 Wayfair Basics Home Essentials That Will Make Your Life Easier

Wayfair offers many of the same well-known brands as its homeware competitors, including such household names as Samsung, All-Clad and Weber, albeit not always at competitive prices. That's where the Wayfair Basics line comes in. Much like the AmazonBasics brand, Wayfair's self-branded home essentials line offers baseline home goods at (mostly) affordable prices.
HOME & GARDEN
CNET

Tesla Seeks Second Stock Split: What Investors Should Know

Tesla on Monday announced its intentions to split its stock for the second time in two years. The stock split -- though not official just yet -- would result in a lower price for Tesla shares, with more shares in circulation. Though the proposal likely won't meet much resistance, shareholder approval will be required before the company can issue share dividends to facilitate the split.
STOCKS
CNET

A Spam Text From Your Own Number? Don't Get Phished

Have you received a dubious text message that looks like it came from your own number? You're not alone. Many Verizon customers reported getting similar messages this week, encouraging them to click an obscure link for a gift. The carrier says it's working with police to stop these texts. "Verizon...
CELL PHONES
CNET

Amazon Slashes Prices of AirPods 2 and Pro, Starting at Just $99 Today

AirPods are among the most popular earbuds on the market right now... which is probably how Apple has managed to avoid dropping their price at all. But if you're looking to snag a pair of these true wireless buds for less than list price, you're in luck. Right now, Amazon has deals on all generations of available AirPods (so, excluding the discontinued first-gen) with some discounted by as much as 38%. There's no clear-cut expiration on these price drops, so they could fluctuate at any point in the coming days (or even hours). If you're hoping to grab a pair at the current price, we'd recommend acting sooner rather than later.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

PS5 Restock Tracker: Amazon's Next Drop Scheduled For Wednesday, Get In Line Now

After nearly a full month of teasing its next PS5 restock, Amazon is finally ready to deliver. The retail giant's listing for the PlayStation 5 has changed to reflect a restock scheduled for 8 a.m. PT (11 a.m. ET) on Wednesday. The only catch, as always with Amazon, is you need to be a Prime subscriber. The best way to guarantee your spot in line for this PS5 restock is to fire up your Amazon app or log in via your browser a few minutes early, and refresh until you see the ability to add to cart. It's important to be logged in -- your Prime subscription is how you'll get access to the PS5 restock.
RETAIL
CNET

Best Cheap Home Security Systems for 2022

Home security can bring peace of mind, whether you're traveling for the holidays or just packing it in for the night. But what happens if you want more security than a single smart camera can offer, without breaking the bank for a whole system that costs thousands of dollars?. Well,...
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Amazon Prime Day 2022: When It May Start, Predicted Deals and More

Amazon Prime Day, the online retailer's annual shopping event, used to happen every year in mid-July. But like nearly everything else in our lives -- from school to eating out to the Olympics -- the pandemic scrambled the normal order of things. With unprecedented warehouse closures, product shortages and everything else that marked the start of Covid in 2020, Amazon pushed Prime Day all the way to October, where it almost blended into the Black Friday season. In 2021, the company went the other way, moving it to June -- its earliest slot to date.
RETAIL
CNET

WatchOS 8.5 Is Here, With a Few Nifty New Features for Your Apple Watch

Alongside Apple's iOS 15.4 update for the iPhone, which brought new emoji, anti-stalking features for AirTags and a gender-neutral Siri voice (plus a fix for a battery drain issue in the subsequent iOS 15.4.1 release), the company also released a software update for its Apple Watch. The software, which wasn't highlighted during the company's "Peek Performance" event in March, is primarily focused on Apple TV, Apple Fitness Plus, heart rhythm detection and digital COVID-19 vaccination cards.
TECHNOLOGY

