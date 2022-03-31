“I Shot Her” 87-Year-Old Florida Man Arrested After Shooting Woman In The Back

A woman who was shot in the back on Wednesday, by an 87-year-old man, is expected to survive.

Deputies responded to a shooting call, at a home, around 11 a.m. on Wednesday in Fort Walton Beach, Florida.

Investigators say the female victim was reportedly in the process of moving out and had her back turned when she says 87-year-old Robert Rice shot her without saying a word.

87-year-old Robert Rice

Investigators say that Rice told deputies, “I shot her,” but provided no motive for the attack.

Rice is charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. The victim was taken to Fort Walton Beach Medical Center for treatment.

