New York City, NY

See How Bad Bunny’s Quarantine Bus Concert Came to Life in New ‘Uforia’ Special: Watch the Trailer

By Jessica Roiz
 3 days ago

In September 2020, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 10 million live viewers watched Bad Bunny traveling around New York City, dodging traffic lights and trees, all while singing his greatest hits on top of a bus.

Presented by Uforia Live, the historic virtual event marked the Puerto Rican artist’s first live show of 2020. “It was difficult for me to do a concert without an audience. I didn’t want to,” Bunny said during the two-hour event that kicked off at Yankee Stadium and finished at the Harlem Hospital, where he performed “Yo Perreo Sola.”

Now, for the first time, fans will be able to see all the effort it took to bring this livestream to life in a VIX special called Uforia With Bad Bunny: The Event That Revolutionized Music in 2020, Billboard can exclusively announce Thursday (March 31).

Calling it a “groundbreaking experience,” Jesús Lara, president of radio for Univision, said in a press statement: “This exclusive ViX special takes fans behind the scenes of making this epic event that celebrated Hispanic culture, honored frontline workers, and was a remembrance of the devastation of Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico. From creating the concept, working closely with Bad Bunny’s management and creative team, building a moving stage, to coordinating with the City of New York, NYPD, and Harlem Hospital. Uforia proudly delivered a one-of-a-kind experience that served as a before and after of Livestream experiences, proudly elevated Hispanic culture, and profoundly impacted the music industry.”

Leonor Suarez, writer and director of the special, added that it “showcases the magnitude of the historic journey that brought one of the greatest artists of our generation to the biggest stage in the world. The special gives fans an intimate look at the partnership and collaboration among Uforia team and key players to bring this viral performance to life.”

Uforia With Bad Bunny: The Event That Revolutionized Music in 2020 premieres exclusively on the streaming service on Thursday in the U.S., Mexico and most Latin American countries.

Watch the trailer below:

