Farmington Weekly Roundup

COVID numbers are decreasing in the region, and outdoor activities are increasing. This is your Farmington News Roundup, brought to you by 3 Rivers Brewery and Boon's Family Thai Barbecue; I'm Hannah Robertson. Looking for a fun family-friendly pre-weekend activity, check out the Downtown Art Walk, held the first Friday of April. Local businesses and restaurants will play host to local artists, who will be around to talk with visitors; Live music will be available, and make sure to stop for a bite to eat from a local restaurant. The Downtown Art Walk is sponsored by the New Mexico Arts Council. To learn more about the New Mexico Arts Council, or to see other council sponsored events, visit nwnmac.org. New Mexico is following the rest of the country with a downturn in COVID cases. San Juan County has seen a negative 30% caseload since January, 2022. San Juan County has reported more than 40,000 cases during the pandemic; But, as of March 23rd, the county reports only 88 cases. The Center for Disease Control reports that 91% of San Juan County has received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 74% of the county is fully vaccinated. To sign up for a vaccine or a booster dose, visit vaccinenm.org. For more information about COVID in San Juan County, visit sjcounty.net. Spring Trash Pickup will be April 9th and 10th, at Berg Park. Eligible items include yard trimming and waste, cardboard, non-hazardous trash, dried paint, and a limit of eight tires, and a limit of two refrigerators and or freezers. Cement, bricks and commercial loads will not be accepted. Proof of Farmington residency is required. For more information about the waste pickup, call 505-599-1426. Thank you for watching this week's Local News Roundup. I'm Hannah Robertson.

