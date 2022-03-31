ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmington, NM

Farmington Weekly Roundup

By Farmington Local News
Farmington Local News
Farmington Local News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VSQcN_0evKdzMu00

Farmington Weekly Roundup

COVID numbers are decreasing in the region, and outdoor activities are increasing. This is your Farmington News Roundup, brought to you by 3 Rivers Brewery and Boon's Family Thai Barbecue; I'm Hannah Robertson. Looking for a fun family-friendly pre-weekend activity, check out the Downtown Art Walk, held the first Friday of April. Local businesses and restaurants will play host to local artists, who will be around to talk with visitors; Live music will be available, and make sure to stop for a bite to eat from a local restaurant. The Downtown Art Walk is sponsored by the New Mexico Arts Council. To learn more about the New Mexico Arts Council, or to see other council sponsored events, visit nwnmac.org. New Mexico is following the rest of the country with a downturn in COVID cases. San Juan County has seen a negative 30% caseload since January, 2022. San Juan County has reported more than 40,000 cases during the pandemic; But, as of March 23rd, the county reports only 88 cases. The Center for Disease Control reports that 91% of San Juan County has received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 74% of the county is fully vaccinated. To sign up for a vaccine or a booster dose, visit vaccinenm.org. For more information about COVID in San Juan County, visit sjcounty.net. Spring Trash Pickup will be April 9th and 10th, at Berg Park. Eligible items include yard trimming and waste, cardboard, non-hazardous trash, dried paint, and a limit of eight tires, and a limit of two refrigerators and or freezers. Cement, bricks and commercial loads will not be accepted. Proof of Farmington residency is required. For more information about the waste pickup, call 505-599-1426. Thank you for watching this week's Local News Roundup. I'm Hannah Robertson.

Read more local news from LNN. Durango, CO ; Telluride, CO ; Montezuma County, CO (Cortez, Dolores and Moncos) ; Farmington, NM .

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
Farmington Local News
Farmington Local News

16

Followers

33

Posts

87

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
The Independent

Colorado passes law permitting children to play alone outside ‘if they are mature enough’

Children will be allowed to play and walk outside alone in Colorado after a bill was signed into law by governor Jared Polis. Colorado’s governor signed a bill into law on Wednesday to clarify that children could play outside or walk to school without it being considered abuse or neglect. Under the previous law a child was considered neglected if its environment was ‘injurious to the child’s health or welfare”, which led to a spike in complaints against parents It helped contribute to a record 221,000 calls to Colorado’s child abuse hotline last year, the Colorado Sun reported.  Of those,...
KIDS
GreenwichTime

Condominium in Farmington sells for $128,500

This automated story was produced for Hearst Connecticut by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Connecticut. On February 20, 2022, a seller has sold a property built in 1968 located on 7 Grandview Drive in Farmington. The $128,500 purchase price...
FARMINGTON, CT
Farmington Local News

Farmington Local News

Farmington, NM
16
Followers
33
Post
87
Views
ABOUT

Farmington Local News was launched in January 2021 by Local NEWS Network and is LNN's 5th location to launch. We are committed to creating and broadcasting local news about Farmington and San Juan County, New Mexico that celebrates our local community, as well as success stories on businesses and people doing great things in the region You can find us on our online news portal, as well as on Facebook, Youtube and through email news updates. If you want to learn more about Local NEWS Network, click - visit our website.

 https://farmingtonlocal.news

Comments / 0

Community Policy