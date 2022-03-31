ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Old Dominion Transfer Forward Kalu Ezipke Places UC in Top-Six School Choices

By Russ Heltman
 3 days ago

The senior made an impact for the Monarchs over the past two seasons.

CINCINNATI — The Bearcats men's basketball team is searching for another impactful wing player to pair next to Jeremiah Davenport this fall. One of the transfer candidates for that role is liking what Cincinnati is selling.

Old Dominion forward Kalu Ezipke has the Bearcats among his final six candidates for a new school. The choices include LSU, Western Kentucky, Georgia, Georgia Tech, and Pitt.

The senior averaged 11.3 points and 7.1 rebounds last season—to go with 1.1 blocks. Ezipke was a top-10 overall rebounder in Conference USA in 2021-22. He would be a great addition as an efficient scorer near the basket and lengthy defender on the other end. He finished ninth among C-USA players in Player Efficiency Rating (22.7).

According to Evan Miya , Ezipke is the 61st-ranked transfer overall and the 13th-best power forward available.

Community Policy