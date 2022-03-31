ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Watford predicted lineup vs Liverpool - Premier League

By Craig Vickers
90min
90min
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Watford's predicted lineup for their Premier League clash against...

www.90min.com

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
90min
90min

111

Followers

1K+

Posts

4K+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roy Hodgson
Person
Moussa Sissoko
Person
Emmanuel Dennis
Person
Hassane Kamara
Person
Imran Louza
Person
Juraj Kucka
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Premier League#Liverpool Football Club#Everton#Hornets#Southampton#Gk#Ivorian#Midfielders Kucka#Watford Football Club
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
90min

90min

111
Followers
1K+
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy