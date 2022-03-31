Kid Cudi & Jack Harlow to Perform at 2022 Kids’ Choice Awards: Exclusive

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Paul Grein
 3 days ago

It’s safe to say that Jack Harlow isn’t going to get slimed when he performs with Lil Nas X on the Grammys on Sunday (April 3), but he very well may when he performs six days later at the 2022 Kids’ Choice Awards. Slime is right up there with Nick’s orange blimp as the show’s signature.

Kid Cudi is also set to perform on the show, which will air live on Nickelodeon channels on Saturday, April 9, at 7:30 p.m. (ET/PT) from Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.

Cudi will perform a medley of his new single “Stars in the Sky,” from the animated film Sonic  the Hedgehog 2 , and his 2010 hit “Pursuit of Happiness,” from his acclaimed debut album, Man on the Moon: The End of Day .

At 38, Kid Cudi is out of the Nickelodeon target demo, but he’s still a kid at heart. Said the rapper/singer in a statement: “I can’t believe my late 30-something butt gets to party at the Kids’ Choice Awards! I grew up loving Nickelodeon and it’s been a dream of mine to get slimed.”

Harlow, 24, released a similar statement. “I grew up on Nickelodeon so to be nominated AND perform at the Kids’ Choice Awards is crazy. Here’s to hoping I get slimed!”

Harlow is nominated for favorite breakout artist, where he is competing with Chlöe , Glass Animals , Olivia Rodrigo , Saweetie and Walker Hayes .

Harlow and Cudi are competing against each other for album of the year at the Grammys, albeit as featured artists on other artists’ albums. Harlow is featured on Lil Nas X’s Montero ; Kid Cudi on Kanye West ’s DONDA . Harlow has a second Grammy nod this year for best melodic rap performance for “Industry Baby,” a collab with LNX. (That’s presumably what they’ll perform on the Grammys.)

Hosted by iCarly actress Miranda Cosgrove and NFL star Rob Gronkowski, Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2022 will feature stars from the worlds of film, television, music, sports and more. The show will simulcast – or should that be slimulcast — across Nickelodeon, TeenNick, Nicktoons and the Nick Jr. channel.

Fans may cast votes on the official Kids’ Choice Awards website, KidsChoiceAwards.com, and through the Screens Up app on supported iPad, iPhone and Android devices in the U.S. International fans may cast votes via the web at KCA.NICKELODEON.TV.

Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2022 is produced by Nickelodeon Productions and overseen by Ashley Kaplan, executive vice president, Nickelodeon & Awesomeness Unscripted & Digital Franchise Studio; Paul J Medford, vice president, unscripted current series; Luke Wahl, vice president, Unscripted Creative; and Jennifer Bryson, vice president, production, tentpoles, events & music & specials. Michael Dempsey serves as executive producer, with Magda Liolis, Andria Parides, Kathryn Rickey and Greg Sills serving as co-executive producers. The show is directed by Glenn Weiss.

