CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office will be stepping up patrols through March 20 to keep impaired drivers off NC roads. St. Patrick’s Day is one of the biggest drinking nights of the year, and this, unfortunately, means more drunk drivers on the roads. If you plan to drink, make sure you refrain from driving.

CABARRUS COUNTY, NC ・ 19 DAYS AGO