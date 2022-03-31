Out and About

n Kiwanis salmon barbecue: The 38th annual Kiwanis salmon barbecue will be held from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Fridays, Saturday and Sundays during April at Hillcrest Lodge, 1717 S. 13th St., Mount Vernon. Indoor and outdoor dinning and takeout will be available.

n Joy is Blooming, a virtual kickoff for the Skagit Tulip Festival, will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 31. The event can be accessed at Facebook.com/skagitvalleytulip or YouTube at SVTulipFestival, and will feature music by Marcia Kester, David Benson, Terhi Miikki-Broersma and Dean Snider. Among the highlights are a three-course dinner by Calico Cupboard, an evening party pack, a Tulip Bing Card, and an online auction at www.auctria.com/auction/skagittulipfestival. Tickets are $55, available at tulipfestival.org or 360-428-5959.

n Skagit Chili & Chowder Cook-Off: The event featuring amateurs and professionals will take place Saturday, April 2, at Farmstrong Brewing Company in Mount Vernon. Top prize is $150 in each category, determined by a crowd vote. $25 entry fee. To secure a sponsorship or to sign up, contact Jeremy Kindlund at Jeremy@MountVernonChamber.com.

n Model Railroad open house: The event will be held from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, April 9, in Alger. Two operating layouts, HO and N scale. $5 suggested donation for an entire family. Directions: Exit 240 to Old 99, left one-quarter mile to the green building. tomnann@frontier.com.

n Swedish pancakes: Show off your Easter bonnet while enjoying Swedish pancakes from 8-10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 9, at the Mount Vernon Elks 1604, 2120 Market St., Mount Vernon. 360-848-8882.

n Anacortes School District Superintendent Dr. Justin Irish will lead a virtual panel discussion about education in Anacortes schools at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 14. Other panel members are Daniel Williams, Anacortes High School principal, and Dr. Erin Duez, middle school assistant principal and principal at Cap Sante High School. Request link to Zoom program by emailing aauw.meeting@gmail.com.

n “The Goose is Loose” Fun Run: 10 a.m. Saturday, April 23, beginning and ending at Heritage Park in downtown Stanwood. Families with strollers and dogs on leash are welcome. A light breakfast will be served before the race. Registration: $30 with T-shirt before April 10, $35 with T-shirt April 11-22, $40 day of registration with T-shirt (while supplies last). runsignup.com/Race/WA/Stanwood/SnowGooseFunRun5k.

n Cascadia International Women’s Film Festival: After two years online, the festival returns to the theater with features, shorts, documentaries, animation, experimental and narrative films May 12-15 at the Pickford Film Center, 1318 Bay St., Bellingham. A special online version of the festival will be held May 19-30. Since the festival began in 2017, Cascadia has showcased the work of some 125 women directors from around the world. The program director for this year’s festival is Los Angeles-based film critic and programmer Claudia Puig, president of the Los Angeles Film Critics Association and longtime critic on NPR’s Film Week. Passes go on sale in April. A limited number of walk-up tickets will be available on the night of shows. cascadiafilmfest.org.

n Salish Sea Early Music Festival: Through May 27, online and at various regional venues, including Fir-Conway Lutheran Church and the Croation Cultural Center in Anacortes. salishseafestival.org.

n La Conner Guitar Festival: The La Conner Guitar Festival is scheduled for May 13-15. Highlights include concerts, vendors, luthier exhibitions and more. Concerts and events will be held at several venues, including Maple Hall, Civic Garden Club, Waterfront Cafe, La Conner Sips and Santo Coyote Mexican Kitchen. laconnerguitarfestival.com.

n Berry Dairy Days: The full Berry Dairy Days festival will return to downtown Burlington on June 17-19. Features include the Strawberry Shortcake Booth, Grand Parade, Kids Zone, Entertainment Stage, Vendor Fair, BBQ Battle, and Berry Cool Car Show, among others. This year marks the 85th anniversary of Berry Dairy Days. berrydairydays.com.

n Burlington Summer Nights will feature live music and family fun at the amphitheater at the Burlington Visitor Information Center/Chamber of Commerce. Bands are scheduled to perform on Fridays, July 8, 15, 22, 29, and Aug. 5, 12, 19 and 26. recreation@burlingtonwa.gov.

n 2022 free parks days: Washington State Parks has designated the free days in 2022 when visitors will not need a Discover Pass to park at state parks and on recreation lands managed by Washington Department of Natural Resources and the state Department of Fish and Wildlife. Free days are:

Friday, April 22 – Earth Day.

Saturday, June 11 – National Get Outdoors Day.

Sunday, June 12 – Free Fishing Weekend.

Sunday, June 19 — Juneteenth.

Saturday, Sept. 24 – National Public Lands Day.

Monday, Oct. 10 – World Mental Health Day.

Friday, Nov. 11 – Veterans Day.

Friday, Nov. 25 – Native American Heritage Day.