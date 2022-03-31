ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Video of Jada Pinkett Smith laughing after Will Smith slap surfaces

By Francesca Bacardi
Page Six
Page Six
 3 days ago

Jada Pinkett Smith was seen laughing after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock across the face at the 2022 Oscars.

A TikTok user shared a video showing the “Red Table Talk” co-host guffawing Sunday night as Smith returned to his seat while Rock said, “Wow, Will Smith just smacked the s–t out of me.”

As soon as the “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” alum, 53, began screaming, “Keep my wife’s name out of your f–king mouth,” Pinkett Smith, 50, did not appear to make a peep — or move a muscle — until she chuckled when Rock, 57, referred to the incident as “the greatest night in the history of television.”

Smith, who went on to win Best Actor for his role in “King Richard,” issued a publicly apology Monday for his act of violence against the comic — though he had apologized to everyone except Rock during the actual ceremony.

@justinunsworth1

#oscars #oscarserraofficial #chrisrock #willsmith #fyp #tiktok #foryoupage

♬ original sound – Justin Unsworth

The Academy has condemned Smith’s actions and launched a formal review into the incident to determine consequences for breaking its code of conduct. The organization said Wednesday it asked the “I Am Legend” actor to leave the Oscars after the slap, but he refused.

“Things unfolded in a way we could not have anticipated,” the Academy told the Associated Press. “While we would like to clarify that Mr. Smith was asked to leave the ceremony and refused, we also recognize we could have handled the situation differently.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MwCCK_0evKdPms00
A video surfaced of Jada Pinkett Smith laughing after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20Kt7D_0evKdPms00
The Academy condemned Smith over his actions.

The Academy also apologized to the “Down to Earth” star, saying, “Mr. Rock, we apologize to you for what you experienced on our stage and thank you for your resilience in that moment. We also apologize to our nominees, guests and viewers for what transpired during what should have been a celebratory event.”

Meanwhile, Rock told a Boston audience Wednesday night that he is “still processing” what unfolded. He previously declined to file a police report.

Comments / 779

1myopinion
3d ago

Who cares!!! Will should have been kicked out and don’t give me they tried!! Set an example Academy. Will was a disgrace and I’m so over them both

Reply(30)
534
Dan Witham
3d ago

she is unfaithful and not trustworthy. Time to let the Smiths enjoy retirement. No more movies or tv. Go home and fix your lives.

Reply(35)
512
Kevin Dalton
3d ago

maybe some female should slap her just for fun and laugh. their marriage is a sick sham, he's lost his balls doing whatever she wants even after she cheated on him. that's ok, there will be consequences for both of them. karma is going to have so much fun with this situation.

Reply(9)
308
Check out more stories from
Page Six
Page Six

91K+

Followers

11K+

Posts

26M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
Rolling Stone

Will Smith Joked About a Man’s Baldness in Viral Clip. Now That Man Weighs In on Slap

Click here to read the full article. Bass player John B. Williams clearly remembers the moment more than 30 years ago when Will Smith pointed him out during an episode of The Arsenio Hall Show and cracked a joke about his bald head. “I didn’t take it seriously. He was a comedian. He was the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. He was a rapper. I took it as a joke. I laughed it off,” Williams, 81, tells Rolling Stone in his first interview since a clip of the 1991 exchange started going viral. He’s also adamant what happened Sunday night was different, and...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Serena Williams breaks silence on Will Smith and Chris Rock on stage Oscars altercation

Serena Williams has broken her silence on Will Smith's' controversial reaction to Chris Rock's joke about Jada Pinkett Smith during the 2022 Oscars . Taking to Instagram Stories, the tennis pro appears to have been left speechless by the shocking moment that saw the actor crash the stage and physically assault the comedian. In a video seemingly addressing the incident, she could be seen looking at the camera and then away again with a look of total surprise on her face.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Smith
Person
Jada Pinkett
Person
Chris Rock
Person
Jada Pinkett Smith
HollywoodLife

Will Smith Reunites With Ex-Wife Sheree Zampino After Oscars Win & Chris Rock Slap: Photo

On the same team! Will’s ex celebrated his Oscar success with him after a busy evening that included the ‘Slap Heard Around The World’. Got his back. Will Smith and ex Sheree Zampino reunited after his wild night at the Oscars on Sunday, Mar. 28. During the rollercoaster ceremony, he earned the top acting trophy after stepping onto the stage to slap presenter Chris Rock for he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Slap#Academy Awards#Tiktok#The Associated Press
NME

Here’s what Denzel Washington said to Will Smith after he slapped Chris Rock

Will Smith has recalled what Denzel Washington told him following his altercation with Chris Rock at this year’s Oscars. During last night’s (March 27) ceremony, Rock was presenting an award when he made a “joke” about Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaven head, referring to her as “G.I. Jane”. Pinkett Smith has been open in the past about suffering from alopecia.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Nicole Kidman’s Viral ‘Reaction’ To Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock Isn’t What You Think It Is

The ‘Being the Ricardos’ star’s reaction was taken out of context and wasn’t even related to the slapping incident between Will Smith and Chris Rock. After the Academy Awards, the “slap heard around the world” has been the talk of the internet, with fans also zero-ing in on star reactions to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock during the award show on Sunday March 27. One of the most viral moments was photo of Nicole Kidman, 54, with her mouth open, seeming shocked by the slap, except she was not actually reacting to the incident that became the talk of the evening.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Kevin Costner Brings Stunning Wife Christine Baumgartner To 2022 Oscars

The ‘Yellowstone’ star and his beautiful wife took over the red carpet at the Academy Awards. See the gorgeous pics!. Kevin Costner sure does clean up nice! The Yellowstone star traded in his cowboy gear for a tuxedo when he appeared alongside his gorgeous wife, Christine Baumgartner, on the red carpet for the 2022 Academy Awards. The veteran actor, who is a three-time Oscar nominee and won Best Director for 1991’s Dances With Wolves, arrived to the Dolby Theater in Hollywood on Sunday (March 27) to present an award during the glamorous event. Kevin cut a dapper figure in his classic suit, while his wife of 18 years dared to impress in a stunning black and silver, strapless gown.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Will Smith breaks silence on Rebel Wilson's joke about his marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith

Will Smith has responded to the jokes Rebel Wilson made about his marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith at the BAFTA Awards on Sunday. During the prestigious ceremony, host Rebel ridiculed the Hollywood actor after he won the accolade for Best Actor for his role in King Richard. However, Will was not in attendance as he was at the Critics' Choice Awards in Los Angeles.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Deion Sanders Has Message for Will Smith and Chris Rock After Oscars Slap

The 2022 Oscars made major headlines when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock during the live broadcast. It led to a ton of reactions on social media, and one person who had a strong reaction was Pro Football Hall of Famer and Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders. On Twitter Sanders had a message for Smith and Rock after he watched the incident.
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Look: Adam Sandler Breaks Silence On Chris Rock Drama

It took almost two days for Adam Sandler to finally break his silence on the Chris Rock drama. Sandler and Rock are close friends. They’ve starred in several movies together, most notably Grown Ups and Grown Ups 2. Rock, of course, has been in the spotlight this week after...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

‘King Richard’ Williams’ estranged daughter says Will Smith should be stripped of Oscar

The estranged daughter of Richard Williams, whom Will Smith portrayed in the flick “King Richard,” wants the actor to be stripped of his Oscar for slapping Chris Rock during the awards show. “So Will Smith got angry, went overboard and assaulted another person. Then you just can’t apologize two minutes later, you lost your mind. Wow,” Sabrina Williams, 57, told the US Sun.  “I agree he should be stripped of the Oscar,” she added. At the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday, Rock made a “G.I. Jane 2” joke about Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s bald head, which she shaves due to a hair loss condition...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Will Smith’s Mom Reveals The Advice She Gave Him After Oscars Drama: ‘I’ve Never Seen Him Do That’

One day after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars, his 85-year-old mother, Carolyn, opened up about how surprised she was by the incident. Will Smith’s mom, Carolyn, 85, opened up to a local Philadelphia news station about her son slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars on March 27. “He is a very even, people person,” Carolyn admitted to ABC6. “That’s the first time I’ve ever seen him go off. The first time in his lifetime. It did [surprise me]. I’ve never seen him do that.”
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Page Six

91K+
Followers
11K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy