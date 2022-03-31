ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati Men's Conference invites men to improve themselves and their lives

By WKRC
WKRC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCINCINNATI (WKRC) - This weekend is a chance...

local12.com

WKRC

Just the Tipsters podcast highlights Jason Ellis case

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - 2022 will mark nine years since Tri-State native Officer Jason Ellis was shot and killed while on duty in Bardstown, Kentucky. He was a husband and father of two who was loved by almost everyone he met and his family waits in pain for answers about who gunned him down in 2013. Northern Kentucky native Melissa Morgan hosts the podcast, Just the Tipsters and is an outspoken advocate for police looking to solve cases like this one.
BARDSTOWN, KY
WKRC

Below Zero Lounge and The Cabaret announces last call

OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (WKRC) - The owner of the Below Zero Lounge and The Cabaret announced he's decided not to renew the lease. Both businesses will close on April 11. In a Facebook post, it was announced that Nigel Cotterill will close Below Zero after 15 years. The post thanked the "incredible staff and cast" and the overwhelming support of the Cincinnati community.
CINCINNATI, OH
On3.com

4-Star OL Olaus Alinen dives into his final four

After moving from Finland to Connecticut, Olaus Alinen has become one of the top prospects in the country. The 6-foot-6, 311-pound offensive tackle out of Windsor (Conn.) The Loomis Chaffee School is the No. 218 prospect in the On300 and he is coveted by some of the top programs in the country.
FOOTBALL
WKRC

Hog Rock Cafe to make comeback in Osgood

MILAN, Ind. (WKRC) - A popular local watering hole will soon spring back to life. It was two years ago on Thanksgiving when the Hog Rock Cafe in Milan burned to the ground. It gained a little notoriety in 2019 when the owner spent two months living up on the roof while waiting for the Bengals' first win that season.
MILAN, IN
WKRC

Bethel ice cream spot is Legend - wait for it - dairy

BETHEL, Ohio (WKRC) - Everybody thinks their ice cream stand is legendary. So with that in mind, Bob stopped at one Bethel spot called Legen... wait for it...Dairy. "We were driving by it and I was like, that looks like a challenge. We've never owned a business before. We just kind of jump into things," said owner Merry Stetz.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

ORU gets shutout by Omaha in series finale

TULSA, Okla. - The Oral Roberts baseball team dropped their first Summit League series of the season as they fell to Omaha, 8-0, in the rubber game Sunday afternoon at J.L. Johnson Stadium. The Mavericks broke through on the scoreboard, 1-0, in the fourth with an RBI fielder’s choice by Eduardo Rosario. The ensuing batter, Cam Frederick, made it 2-0 with an RBI single down the left-field line. In the seventh, Omaha extended their lead to 3-0 on an infield RBI single with the bases loaded. The next batter, Devin Hurdle, blew the game open with a bases-clearing triple to right-center, pushing the lead to 6-0. Rosario capped off the inning with a two-run homer down the left-field line to make the final tally 8-0. The Golden Eagles threatened to cut into the lead in the eighth as they loaded the bases with no outs but were unable to push across any runs.
OMAHA, NE

