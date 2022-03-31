ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

When Stars. Go. BAD! The celebs who have found themselves on the wrong side of the law...

By Bang Showbiz
Watauga Democrat
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCelebrities may have fame, success and wealth but they are human too, and they...

www.wataugademocrat.com

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Will Smith’s Mom Reveals The Advice She Gave Him After Oscars Drama: ‘I’ve Never Seen Him Do That’

One day after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars, his 85-year-old mother, Carolyn, opened up about how surprised she was by the incident. Will Smith’s mom, Carolyn, 85, opened up to a local Philadelphia news station about her son slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars on March 27. “He is a very even, people person,” Carolyn admitted to ABC6. “That’s the first time I’ve ever seen him go off. The first time in his lifetime. It did [surprise me]. I’ve never seen him do that.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
The US Sun

Jeopardy! host Mayim Bialik slammed for ‘nasty comment’ to Yian Chen for ‘ONLY being an anesthesiologist & not a doctor’

JEOPARDY! fans fumed after host Mayim Bialik made a "nasty comment" INSULTING a contestant's profession. She called first-timer Yian Chen "only" an anesthesiologist and "not a doctor" in banter that flatlined. During the meet-and-greet portion of the April 1 gameshow episode, host Mayim dug into one player with less-than-impressive precision.
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ezra Miller
Primetimer

Bruce Willis exhibited signs of declining cognitive state in recent years, including an allegation he accidentally fired a prop gun in Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent's direction

On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Times released the results of its investigation that may have prompted Willis' family to announce the 67-year-old movie star was "stepping away" from acting due to an aphasia diagnosis. "According to those who have worked with the elder Willis on his recent films, the actor has been exhibiting signs of decline in recent years. In interviews with The Times this month, nearly two dozen people who were on set with the actor expressed concern about Willis’ well-being," report the Times' Amy Kaufman and Meg James. "These individuals questioned whether the actor was fully aware of his surroundings on set, where he was often paid $2 million for two days of work, according to documents viewed by The Times. Filmmakers described heart-wrenching scenes as the beloved Pulp Fiction star grappled with his loss of mental acuity and an inability to remember his dialogue. An actor who traveled with Willis would feed the star his lines through an earpiece, known in the industry as an 'earwig,' according to several sources. Most action scenes, particularly those that involved choreographed gunfire, were filmed using a body double as a substitute for Willis." Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent recalled Willis accidentally firing a prop gun on set in 2020 while she played her daughter in the film Hard Kent. She recalled how they were filming a scene in which he was to protect her with a gun when he fired a blank on the wrong cue -- not once, but twice. “I’m supposed to think my life is about to end, and then my dad steps in to save the day,” Kent said, describing how her back was to Willis in the scene. Willis was supposed to deliver a line that would prompt Kent to duck. Instead, he fired the blanks with her back to him, so she was unable to duck each time. As The Times notes, Willis filmed 22 movies in four years -- an unusually large number for any actor.
LOS ANGELES, CA
shefinds

Jason Momoa Just Gave A Heartbreaking Update On His Relationship With Lisa Bonet: ‘We’re Not Getting Back Together’

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet shocked the world back in January when the former couple announced that they would be ending their 16 year long relationship, and now the 42-year-old actor has dashed all hopes that the pair will ever reunite romantically. While fans have been outwardly devastated about the dissolution of the marriage, Momoa set the record straight on Oscar Sunday, declaring that things were done for good.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Justice League
musictimes.com

Tom Parker Cause of Death Tragic: ‘The Wanted’ Singer Dead at 33

Tom Parker, a member of the popular British-Irish boy band The Wanted, has passed away at the young age of 33 after a battle with a shocking medical condition. According to BBC, the singer died after being diagnosed with terminal brain cancer. He initially announced that he had an inoperable tumor in October 2020.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Harry Potter Star Daniel Radcliffe Says He's Dramatically Bored of Hearing People's Opinions on Will Smith Oscar Slap

It has only been a few days since the 94th Academy Awards took place, and there's one moment from the ceremony that still has the Internet abuzz. Shortly before Will Smith won the Oscar for Best Actor for his performance in King Richard, he went on stage and slapped presenter Chris Rock over a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith. Pretty much everyone on the Internet has weighed in with their opinions about the incident, including many celebrities. Zoë Kravitz, James Corden, Jim Carrey, and more have all made headlines for sharing their thoughts on the infamous slap. However, there's one actor who isn't interested in joining the conversation. While promoting his new movie, The Lost City, Daniel Radcliffe gave the perfect response when asked about the altercation.
CELEBRITIES
thebrag.com

Calls for Robert Pattinson to be cancelled after n-word comment resurfaces

Despite being scrubbed from most corners of the internet, a 2010 interview with Robert Pattinson for Details Magazine has resurfaced that makes racially insensitive comments about ‘negros’. While the interview has been deleted, screenshots of it have been posted to Twitter. During the exchange, Pattinson’s interviewer Jenny Lumet,...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Watauga Democrat

Rita Ora missed Will Smith's slap at the Oscars because of a bathroom break

Rita Ora was “very annoyed “she missed Will Smith’s slap at the Oscars because she was on a bathroom break. The ‘Let Me Love You’ hitmaker attended the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday (27.03.22) with film director boyfriend Taika Waititi – couldn't believe the bad luck of her timing when she missed the moment of the night when Will stormed on stage to strike presenter Chris Rock after he mocked his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's hair loss.
CELEBRITIES
Watauga Democrat

Academy Governor Whoopi Goldberg says Will Smith won't be stripped of Oscar

Whoopi Goldberg doesn't expect Will Smith to be stripped of his Oscar. The 66-year-old star - who is an Academy Governor serving on the group's Actors branch - has addressed the potential fallout after Smith struck Chris Rock for making a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith, who suffers with alopecia.
CELEBRITIES
Watauga Democrat

Will Smith punches Chris Rock over Oscars joke

Will Smith punched Chris Rock in the face on stage at the Oscars. The 57-year-old comedian was on stage at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre to present the Best Documentary Feature prize on Sunday (27.03.22) when he mocked some of the famous faces in the crowd, and the 'King Richard' actor took offense when Chris poked fun at his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's shaven-headed look.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy