ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Paltz, NY

Women’s Leadership Summit: Alumnae That Inspire

By Kyra Russo
newpaltz.edu
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Wednesday March 30, the SUNY New Paltz Foundation collaborated with the Career Resource Center to host a Women’s Leadership Summit in the Student Union Building (SUB) from 2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. The summit featured over 25 successful recent to senior career level alumnae who embody leadership roles within their...

oracle.newpaltz.edu

Comments / 0

Related
WVNews

Glenville State University Women’s Leadership Circle awards scholarships

GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WV News) — Three Glenville State University students were recently named as recipients of scholarships by the Women’s Leadership Circle. Avalon Green, Madelynn V. Ojanpera-Lynch and Megan Harding are the recipients of the Spring 2022 Women’s Leadership Circle Scholarship. The scholarship, awarded annually, is open...
GLENVILLE, WV
stpetecatalyst.com

TBRPC opens survey ahead of Resiliency Leadership Summit

March 15, 2022 - As part of its upcoming Regional Resiliency Leadership Summit, the Tampa Bay Regional Planning Council (TBRPC) is asking area residents to share their thoughts on what they believe are the most serious risks associated with extreme heat, increased storms and flooding. Survey participants can rank the issues by importance and rate potential solutions. The TBRPC will release a new report, “Making the Economic Case for Resilience,” on April 5 - the first day of the two-day Resiliency Leadership Summit. Regional Resiliency Task Force Chair Brian Auld, president of the Tampa Bay Rays, will discuss the report with other project leaders at the summit. To take the survey, visit the website here. For more information on the summit, visit that website here.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Paltz, NY
New Paltz, NY
Education
WLOX

High school students attend leadership summit at MGCCC

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - High school students across the state gathered at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College Wednesday for the 2022 Palazzo Youth Leadership Summit. Nearly 300 students attended the event that Congressman Steven Palazzo hosted for the ninth year. “We have to make sure our young people, our future...
GULFPORT, MS
VoiceOfDenton

Alumna’s devotion to service shaped by education

Vicki Byrd didn’t know anything about Denton when her best friend asked her to attend Texas Woman’s University with her. Since then, she’s worked, raised a family, and now represents her adopted hometown as a member of the Denton City Council. Growing up on Houston’s south side,...
DENTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy