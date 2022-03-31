Dow's 113-point fall led by losses in shares of Walgreens Boots, Intel
The Dow Jones Industrial Average is down Thursday morning with shares of Walgreens Boots and Intel facing the biggest setback for the blue-chip average. The Dow
was most recently trading 113 points (0.3%) lower, as shares of Walgreens Boots
and Intel
have contributed to the index's intraday decline. Walgreens Boots's shares are off $2.80, or 5.9%, while those of Intel have fallen $0.89, or 1.7%, combining for a roughly 24-point drag on the Dow. Nike
, Apple Inc.
, and Home Depot
are also contributing significantly to the decline. A $1 move in any of the index's 30 components results in a 6.59-point swing.
Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights, an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.
