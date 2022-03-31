ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dow's 113-point fall led by losses in shares of Walgreens Boots, Intel

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is down Thursday morning with shares of Walgreens Boots and Intel facing the biggest setback for the blue-chip average. The Dow

DJIA,

-0.51%

was most recently trading 113 points (0.3%) lower, as shares of Walgreens Boots

WBA,

-4.32%

and Intel

INTC,

-2.67%

have contributed to the index's intraday decline. Walgreens Boots's shares are off $2.80, or 5.9%, while those of Intel have fallen $0.89, or 1.7%, combining for a roughly 24-point drag on the Dow. Nike

NKE,

-1.78%

, Apple Inc.

AAPL,

-0.33%

, and Home Depot

HD,

-2.41%

are also contributing significantly to the decline. A $1 move in any of the index's 30 components results in a 6.59-point swing.

Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights, an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.

