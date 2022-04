ASHEVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The U.S. Marshals announced that they are offering a $10,000 reward for information on a homicide investigation from 2020. Officials said 19-year-old Dionate Whitson, also known as Diontae Whitson, was charged with first-degree murder following the November 28, 2020, killing of a teenager. According to investigators, Whitson could be living among the homeless populations.

