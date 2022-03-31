ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lyon County, NV

Body of Nevada 18-year-old Naomi Irion found

By Ana Rodriguez
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Officials have located the body of missing Nevada 18-year-old Naomi Irion in a remote part of Churchill County, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office. Her body was discovered Tuesday in what deputies described as a...

The Independent

Officials: Man arrested in Nevada kidnapping of 18-year-old

Officers in northern Nevada took a suspect into custody Friday in the kidnapping of an 18-year-old woman who went missing two weeks ago about 30 miles (48 kilometers) east of Reno, authorities said. Lyon County deputies assisted by the FBI and others are still searching for Naomi Irion, the sheriff’s office said. She was last seen March 12 after a man got into her vehicle outside a Walmart store in rural Fernley.Before Friday, the sheriff’s office had said only that Irion’s disappearance was “suspicious in nature.” But Melissa Thomson, the sheriff’s dispatch shift supervisor, told The Associated Press Friday...
