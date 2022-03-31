ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Iowans prepare for some SNAP benefits to end April 1

By Natalie Paynter
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H5tgn_0evKZ3uN00

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — Food banks in Iowa are preparing for an increase in visitors as expanded SNAP benefits come to an end on Friday.

According to the Department of Human Services , in 2022 an average of around 141,000 households were getting help from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

Skippy recalling peanut butters that may contain stainless steel fragments

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the DHS made efforts to help with food insecurity and when SNAP benefits increased. It meant adding at least $95 to each household’s monthly benefits.

A Des Moines resident says she will be going from receiving around $250 a month to now $20.

Food banks in the state say that needs have always been great, but with the recent inflation and benefits decreasing, they need to be prepared.

“We’ve expanded our number of partners. We just recently secured a couple more people that we pick up food from and we’re working on getting more every day,” said Rachel Manna with Urban Dreams.

Local food banks are always looking for more donations of non-perishable food items or money.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 4

Debb Ann Hoffmann Brown
3d ago

This is really gonna make life hard. I was barely getting by, now I can only eat 1 meal a day again

Reply(1)
3
If you enjoy reading articles from
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News

7K+

Followers

4K+

Posts

1M+

Views

Follow KCAU 9 News and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
FingerLakes1.com

Extra food stamps in April for recipients in these states

Some states are giving out additional food stamps in April. Find out which ones, here. Rental Assistance: One day left to apply for assistance and avoid eviction. Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), otherwise known as food stamps benefits lower income families in the US. Read more about it here. Even...
ADVOCACY
The US Sun

Full list of states no longer offering extra $95 food stamps as emergency benefits come to an end

MILLIONS of Americans on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) have been receiving additional money each month during the Covid-19 pandemic and beyond. This extra money, known as an emergency allotment (EA), has helped people who have faced setbacks due to the pandemic - from job loss to rising rent to inflation - but millions have already been cut off.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Sioux City, IA
Des Moines, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Government
Sioux City, IA
Government
City
Des Moines, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snap Benefits#Non Perishable Food#Inflation#Food Banks#Iowans#Dhs#Urban Dreams#Siouxlandproud#Ia News#Sports
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food Bank
WOWO News

Handgun Permit Requirements No Longer Needed To Carry Across Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb signed a bill into law Monday that eliminates the license requirement to carry a handgun across the Hoosier state, despite initial opposition State Police Superintendent Doug Carter who was initially appointed by the Holcomb. Carter’s opposition were largely due to safety concerns.
INDIANA STATE
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy