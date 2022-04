BTokens will be pecked on a ratio of 1:1 to the underlying assets and can be reverted back to the original cryptos. Binance bridge was introduced a couple of years ago to increase interoperability between other Blockchains. However, it only supported tokens listed on the platform. According to the latest development, the project has been upgraded and relaunched to Binance Bridge 2.0. This means users will be able to bridge tokens not listed on the Binance platform from any blockchain to the BNB Chain.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 4 DAYS AGO