The Katy Home and Garden Show, the largest show of its kind in the west Houston area, will be returning this year on March 26 and 27 at a new larger venue. The 16th annual show will take place at the Katy ISD Agricultural Center, which will offer more space for vendors and a larger exhibit area for outdoor vendors, said event coordinator Robyn Cade. The new location will be nearly double the size of previous events, which were held at the Merrell Center.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 20 DAYS AGO