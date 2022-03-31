ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Skippy recalls certain peanut butter products over possible steel fragments

By Olivia Hyde
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
Skippy Foods LLC is recalling certain peanut butter products over concerns they could contain fragments of stainless steel from a piece of manufacturing equipment, the company announced Wednesday.

According to the company, the recalled products include a limited number of specific code dates for the following brands:

RODUCTRECALLED CODE DATE

SKIPPY® Reduced Fat Creamy Peanut Butter, 40ozBest if Used By MAY0423

Best if Used By MAY0523

SKIPPY® Reduced Fat Creamy Peanut Butter – Club, 2/40ozBest if Used By MAY0523

SKIPPY® Reduced Fat Chunky Peanut Butter, 16.3ozBest if Used By MAY0623

Best if Used By MAY0723

SKIPPY® Creamy Peanut Butter Blended With Plant Protein, 14ozBest if Used By MAY1023

No other sizes or varieties of SKIPPY products are included in this recall. Buyers can find the “Best if used by” code on the top of the product lid.

The recall includes 9,353 cases totaling 161,692 pounds of peanut butter products, the company said.

Skippy Foods said there have been no complaints reported in relation to this recall and retailers have been notified to remove the affected items from their shelves.

The company said anyone who has purchased one of these products can return it to the store they bought it from or call Skippy Foods Consumer Engagement at 1-866-475-4779.

#Peanut Butter#The Recall#Stainless Steel#Skippy Foods Llc
Fort Myers, FL
