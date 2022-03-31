ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Make-A-Wish set to host 6th annual Mac & Cheese Challenge

By ABC7 News
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 3 days ago

Join the Make-A-Wish Southern Florida Youth Leadership Committee for the cheesiest event in Southwest Florida, the 6th annual Mac & Cheese Challenge.

Bring your appetite to Shangri-La Springs on Sunday, April 3, 2022 from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm. Get ready to taste the delicious creations from local restaurants, catering companies, and businesses from the Southwest Florida community.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gaytg_0evKXrRg00

Guests will enjoy mac n’ cheese samples and vote for their favorite. There will also be music, alcoholic beverages, entertainment and activities for all ages. 100% of the net proceeds benefit Make-A-Wish Southern Florida.

For more information on the event, click here.

Comments / 0

Related
WALA-TV FOX10

6th Annual Downtown Cajun Cookoff set to spice things up

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The 6th Annual Downtown Cajun Cookoff returns to downtown Mobile Saturday, March 26th. Like a lot of things it was cancelled the last two years because of the pandemic. The stage is already set for in Cathedral square. FOX 10′s Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith -- emceeing...
MOBILE, AL
KYTV

Ozarks Empire Fairgrounds hosts the 6th annual Spring Roundup show

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It’s time to saddle up and head down to the Ozarks Empire Fairgrounds where you can find fun for the family. The 6th annual Spring Roundup is underway with more than 300 vendors. Internationally known horseman Guy McLean will entertain crowds the whole weekend. Guy...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KNOE TV8

6th Annual Empty Bowls Fundraiser!

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana’s 6th annual Empty Bowls event is Saturday, March 26th. It’ll be at the Monroe Civic Center from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Restaurants from across the ArkLaMiss will showcase their best dishes. Guests can choose a beautiful bowl to take home with the $40 price of an all-inclusive event ticket.
MONROE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
State
Florida State
KFYR-TV

Dickinson Make-A-Wish benefit is annual tradition for families

DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - The annual Dickinson Noon Lions Make-A-Wish benefit is underway at the West River Ice Center. More than one hundred people entered the doors as soon as it started at 4:30 p.m. There’s a silent and live auction and a build your own taco bar. Kids...
DICKINSON, ND
WJTV 12

6th Annual Juneteenth festival to be held in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- The 6th Annual “Juneteenth on Farish” Festival will take place on Saturday, June 18, from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Event goers will have to opportunity to celebrate heritage and culture on the historic Farish Street. Vendors are still being excepted. For vendor information call 601-927-8867
JACKSON, MS
Bon Appétit

There Is a Single Perfect Way to Improve Boxed Mac and Cheese

In Cheap Tricks we’ll help you make the most out of everyday supermarket staples. Today, how to improve boxed mac and cheese. Boxed macaroni and cheese had quite the 18 months. Kraft factories had to dramatically increase shifts to meet tidal waves of demand spurred by nostalgia and remote work. Cheetos released its own neon-hued Flamin’ Hot contribution, which flew from shelves. Even Gal Gadot made a foray into the aisle, with her DTC crafted-from-plants take on the classic.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcoholic Beverages#Southwest Florida#Make A Wish#Food Drink#Mac Cheese Challenge#Shangri La Springs#Mac N
Z94

Is The Lawton Mac & Cheese Contest Real Or A Scam?

Since Google's YouTube suggestions are so misguidedly awful from time to time, out of sheer boredom, sometimes I'll go searching out the local stuff just to see what pops up. Apparently, there's some sort of mac & cheese competition coming to Lawton... maybe... In a quick search for "Lawton Oklahoma,"...
LAWTON, OK
Chicago Defender

NCNW Chicago Central Section Hosts 6th Annual Breakfast of Honor

The National Council of Negro Women Chicago Central Section held its 6th Annual Breakfast of Honor on March 19 at the Belvedere Chateau. The theme “Celebrating Women & Community Organizations of Excellence,” honored women for their achievements in education, community service, business, and game-changers. The annual event enables the section to raise funds to support their efforts in the community, which also includes scholarships.
CHICAGO, IL
KEDM

6th Annual Women's Symposium at Bayou Pointe

The University Louisiana Monroe Women's Symposium is partnering with the University Louisiana Monroe Alumni Association to bring the 6th annual Women's Symposium. The event will be held at Bayou Pointe on Wednesday, March 16, from noon to 5 p.m. The goal of the Women's Symposium is to highlight the women...
MONROE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
98.1 KHAK

Eastern Iowa’s Mac & Cheese Festival Returns in May

I can't think of a better way to spend a Thursday night!. Back in early February, we told you that a popular Eastern Iowa festival would be making a triumphant return in 2022. Mac & Cheese Fest Dubuque announced on Facebook that the big event would finally be back after a couple of years off, but at the time, there were no other details available. As of yesterday, March 16th, more information has been released.
DUBUQUE, IA
KX News

OPMC Club Hosts 6th annual Biker 4 Biker benefit

Designer Genes of North Dakota and Our Place Motorcycle Club or OPMC are working together to make sure, everyone can bike. “As guys who ride bikes, we all started out on two wheels. Our first two wheels was a bicycle that was our first taste of freedom, it’s every kids first taste of freedom. That […]
BISMARCK, ND
WANE-TV

Make-a-Wish looking for volunteers, donors ahead of annual gala

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Make-a-Wish foundation is continuing to make waves in the community, and the annual gala plays a key role in impacting the lives of children. More than 80 kids are on the list in northeast Indiana to have their wishes granted. The organization is looking to the community for volunteers and donors to make these wishes come true.
FORT WAYNE, IN
The Kitchn

8 Tips for Taking Homemade Mac and Cheese to the Next Level

Mac and cheese is one of those nostalgic meals, right up there with Rice Krispies treats, that I ate all the time and in many different iterations when I was growing up. I most often ate the boxed variety, and my brother and I almost always opted for the Spongebob-shaped version (something about the shape made it taste better — I can’t explain it!).
RECIPES
ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
7K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy