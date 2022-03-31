ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teaneck, NJ

Police arrest three teens in car filled with stolen packages

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago

TEANECK, N.J. — Three teenagers are facing charges in New Jersey after police say they caught them stealing packages from porches.

In a news release, Teaneck police said that a witness called them after seeing the group steal a package from their doorstep.

A neighbor gave police video from their front door security camera that appears to show one of the suspects. In the video, a person in a red hoodie can be seen running up to a porch, grabbing packages, and then running back into a waiting car.

Police said that they were able to find the car still driving in the area, and “quickly noticed that the passenger compartment of the car was packed with what appeared to be stolen open packages.” Officers said their investigation showed the three teenagers had been driving around stealing packages from porches and replacing the packages they took with empty boxes from prior thefts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VguZT_0evKWjEn00
Police say teens were stealing packages from porches Teaneck police shared this photo of the stolen items they said were found in the car with the teens. (Teaneck Police Department)

“We believe they were doing that to make it appear as if they were actually delivering a package, not to draw the attention of neighbors, and then they’d pick up the other package that wasn’t opened then bring that back to the car,” Det. Lt. Kenneth Egbert of the Teaneck Police Department told WABC.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Yeg9i_0evKWjEn00
Police arrest three teens in car filled with stolen packages Teaneck police arrested three teenagers who were in this car, which police said is full of stolen items. (Teaneck Police Department)

The car the teens were in was full of stolen items ranging from diapers and baby seats to cooking supplies and scooters, WNBC reported.

Aderlin Lluberez, 19, and Albiery Lugo, 18, are both charged with theft. A third teenager was arrested but not identified due to their age.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P893N_0evKWjEn00
Teenagers face theft charges Aderlin Lluberez (L) and Albiery Lugo (R) were arrested along with a third teenager, not named because of their age. (Teaneck Police Department)

Teaneck police told WNBC they believe there may be more victims than the 11 already identified.

