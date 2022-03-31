ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Pat McAfee Says “Michael Cole Is The GOAT”

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring an appearance on SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio, Pat McAfee spoke about a wide range of topics to promote WrestleMania 38 where he will wrestle Austin Theory. McAfee praised Michael Cole for knowing his...

www.pwmania.com

Comments / 0

Related
PWMania

Video: Bianca Belair Wins RAW Women’s Championship At WrestleMania

Bianca Belair is your new WWE RAW Women’s Champion. Tonight’s WrestleMania 38 Night One event saw Belair defeat Becky Lynch to become the new champion. This is the first red brand reign for Belair. Lynch became champion on the October 22 SmackDown after a championship exchange with Charlotte Flair, who received the SmackDown Women’s Title. The exchange was done due to the WWE Draft. Lynch had won the blue brand title from Belair at SummerSlam last August, defeating her in a 26 second return match. Lynch held the red brand title for 161 recognized days.
WWE
PWMania

LIVE WWE WRESTLEMANIA 38 NIGHT ONE RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

WWE WrestleMania 38 Night One Results – April 2, 2022. – The WWE WrestleMania 38 Night One Kickoff pre-show opens up live from outside of AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Kayla Braxton welcomes us to WrestleMania Saturday. She’s joined by Kevin Patrick, Peter Rosenberg, and WWE Hall of Famers JBL and Booker T. A large group of fans behind them are fired up and ready to go. They pop for Texan Booker T and chant for Texan JBL. We get a video package for tonight’s RAW Women’s Title match. The panel discusses the match next and Patrick predicts Becky Lynch will retain, while Booker, JBL and Rosenberg pick Bianca Belair to win. The panel shows us a video package on WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin, and then talk about being excited for The KO Show tonight. Rosenberg talks about how Austin is in great shape. The panel sends us to Matt Camp, who is outside of another part of the stadium with fans who are getting ready to enter the stadium. The fans are fired up and ready for WrestleMania. Kayla sends us to the WrestleMania 38 set reveal video with Dude Perfect, Pat McAfee and Michael Cole.
WWE
PWMania

Bray Wyatt Sends Message To Fans After Arriving In Dallas

Windham Rotunda says he misses the energy of pro wrestling and its fans. The former Bray Wyatt is currently in Dallas, Texas for his appearance at WrestleCon, which will be his first pro wrestling appearance since being released from WWE in July. Rotunda posted a message for fans and promised to answer six questions in the comments. He also teased surprises in the works.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Champion Reacts To Being Left Off The WrestleMania Card

WrestleMania weekend is kicking off and soon fans all around the world will be watching the Show of Shows. Fans will see quite a few former WWE Champions competing on the Grandest Stage of Them All this year, but Jinder Mahal is not on the card. Jinder Mahal recently spoke...
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Austin Theory
PWMania

WWE SmackDown Results – April 1, 2022

– The WrestleMania 38 go-home edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX opens live from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. Michael Cole welcomes us to WrestleMania SmackDown. He’s joined at ringside by Pat McAfee. Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal: Apollo Crews, Commander Azeez, Erik, Ivar, Damian Priest,...
WWE
The Spun

Rob Gronkowski Has Message For Bruce Arians After Retirement

Rob Gronkowski took to Twitter on Friday morning, but not because of an update on his football future. The entire NFL community is awaiting an answer from Gronk regarding his future in the NFL. The all-time great, in the meantime, is having some fun teasing fans lately. On Friday morning,...
NFL
PWMania

Bayley and Asuka Reportedly Brought To WrestleMania 38 Week

Bayley and Asuka are among the wrestlers who WWE brought to Dallas for WrestleMania 38 Weekend. There’s no word on if WWE has plans for Asuka or Bayley to return this weekend, or at the post-WrestleMania RAW on Monday, but PWInsider reports that they are in town. They are not booked for any WrestleMania Panels at Superstore Axxess, so it remains to be seen why they were brought in.
WWE
PWMania

Bray Wyatt Instagram Q&A: The Fiend, Seth Rollins, How His Health Is Doing, & More

Former WWE Superstar Windham Rotunda (fka Bray Wyatt) took to Instagram late last night and answered several questions from fans. As noted, Rotunda arrived in Dallas for his weekend WrestleCon appearances, his first wrestling gig since being released from WWE back in July, and commented about how he missed the energy of pro wrestling and its fans. Rotunda also told his fans he’d take six questions, but he ended up answering more than a dozen. He wrote, “I just got to Dallas. This place feels so alive, it makes me feel alive. This week in particular has always been a huge part of me. God damn I missed this energy. I missed all of you too. I’m sure some of you have questions for me. I got answers. Here it is. I’ll reply to 6 questions in the next hour. Keep in mind I hate ruining surprises. #Windham6”
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Goat#Combat#Mcafee
PWMania

Planned Match Order For WrestleMania 38 Tonight

The planned match order for WrestleMania 38 Night One has been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select. The order below is what was scheduled as of this afternoon, but things are always subject to change:. * Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos is scheduled to...
WWE
PWMania

Will Toni Storm Shine In AEW?

Toni Storm arrived in All Elite Wrestling last night, but as the late, great George Carlin might say, it could just be considered a “rain event” instead. Don’t get me wrong, as I wrote when Toni left WWE amid frustrations with the lack of direction with her career, she’s an extremely talented performer that absolutely has the potential to be a big star and she would add depth to the All Elite roster if she inked a deal there. The same can be said right now, Toni is a very good competitor that can go in the ring and has a unique level of charisma.
WWE
PWMania

Final Card For Tonight’s WWE WrestleMania 38 Night One

Night One of WWE WrestleMania 38 will air later this evening from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. WrestleMania Saturday will begin at 6pm ET with the two-hour Kickoff pre-show. The main card will then begin at 8pm ET, and we will have live coverage from the start. It’s believed that...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
PWMania

Bret Hart Says Barry Horowitz Should Be In The WWE Hall of Fame Instead of Goldberg

During a virtual signing with Highspots, Bret Hart talked about former WWE star Barry Horowitz and said the following:. “Personally, I think Barry Horowitz should be in the Hall of Fame where as Bill Goldberg shouldn’t be. Barry Horowitz was a really good wrestler. Never hurt anybody, ever, was always a pro in there every night. That’s a guy that should be in the Hall of Fame. Bill Goldberg hurt every body he worked with. What’s he in there for? I don’t understand it. Barry was a really good wrestler, he really was, especially for beginners and stuff. He was a guy that could go in there and get you through a match.”
WWE
PWMania

Updated WrestleMania SmackDown Preview For Tomorrow Night

WWE has announced a new segment for Friday’s WrestleMania 38 go-home edition of SmackDown on FOX. This week’s WrestleMania RAW saw Happy Baron Corbin steal Drew McIntyre’s sword, named Angela after his mother, following a Handicap Match against McIntyre and Madcap Moss, which McIntyre retreated from. WWE has now announced that Corbin and Moss will host a “Happy Talk” segment on SmackDown and their guest will be the sword.
WWE
PWMania

WWE Hall Of Fame Ceremony Preview For Tonight (4/1)

The WWE Hall Of Fame 2022 Class will be inducted tonight at the American Airlines Arena in Dallas TX. The ceremony will air live on Peacock directly after SmackDown goes off the air on FOX. The hosts are Kayla Braxton & Corey Graves. Below is the lineup of Hall Of...
WWE
PWMania

Details On Cody Rhodes’ WWE Return

Cody Rhodes has signed a multi-year contract with WWE. As noted, Night One of WrestleMania 38 saw Rhodes make his return to WWE after being away for 6 years. The storyline behind the return is that Rhodes was hand-picked by WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon to be Seth Rollins’ opponent. After a hard-fought back & forth bout, Rhodes got the win clean. You can click here for our original report with photos and videos from the match, and you can click here for Cody’s new Variety interview where he discusses returning to WWE and leaving AEW.
WWE
PWMania

WWE SmackDown Preview For Tonight (4/1)

The final SmackDown before WrestleMania 38 will air live tonight on FOX from the American Airlines Arena in Dallas TX. WWE has announced the following lineup for the show- -Ricochet defends WWE Intercontinental Championship in Triple Threat against Angel & Humberto. -WWE Champion Brock Lesnar & WWE Universal Champion Roman...
WWE
PWMania

Video: FTR Win The Ring of Honor Tag Team Titles

AEW’s FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) defeated The Briscoes (Jay Briscoe & Mark Briscoe) to capture the ROH tag team titles. After the match, the two teams shook hands and FTR left. However, The Young Bucks entered the ring and hit the Briscoes with superkicks. FTR then challenged the Bucks to a match and the Bucks accepted but said it would be on Dynamite.
WWE
PWMania

Video: Cody Rhodes Returns At WrestleMania 38

After weeks of rumors and speculation, Cody Rhodes has made his return to WWE. Tonight’s WrestleMania 38 Night One event saw Rhodes make his return as the opponent for Seth Rollins, hand-picked by WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon as the storyline goes. Rhodes defeated Rollins in tonight’s return match.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy