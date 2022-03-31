ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar set for quarterly gain as economic growth accelerates

* Canadian dollar weakens 0.2% against greenback * For first quarter, loonie on track to gain 1% * Flash estimate shows Canadian GDP up 0.8% in February * Price of U.S. oil falls 4.9% TORONTO, March 31 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday, but was on track for a first-quarter gain as a preliminary estimate showing that Canadian economic growth accelerated in February offset a slide in oil prices. The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, plunged on news that the United States was considering the release of 180 million barrels from its Strategic Petroleum Reserve, which would be the largest such move since the SPR was created in the 1970s. U.S. crude prices were down 4.9% at $102.55 a barrel, while the safe-haven U.S. dollar gained ground against a basket of major currencies as caution about developments in Ukraine weighed on the euro . The Canadian economy gathered considerable momentum in February, growing 0.8%, following a January gain of 0.2% that met expectations, data from Statistics Canada showed. Still, investors have dialed back expectations for an upsized interest rate hike at the Bank of Canada's policy announcement on April 13. Chances of the central bank hiking rates by half of a percentage point rather than the conventional quarter-percentage-point move have fallen to 50% from nearly 80% earlier in the week, money market data shows. The Canadian dollar was 0.2% lower at 1.2507 to the greenback, or 79.96 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.2477 to 1.2533. On Wednesday it touched its strongest intraday level in nearly five months at 1.2427. For the month, it was on track to gain 1.3%, while it has advanced 1% since the start of the year. Canadian government bond yields eased across the curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year dipped 2.1 basis points to 2.416%, after touching on Tuesday its highest level in more than three years at 2.607%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by Paul Simao)

