Midland County crime log March 31: Deputy investigates several accidental 911 calls
The following list includes recent reports from the Midland County Sheriff’s Office and the Midland Police Department. Compiled by reporter Collin Periatt.
Tuesday, March 29
9:24 p.m. — A deputy along with EMS was sent to a Mt. Haley Township home for a report of a 62-year-old deceased man. There are no signs of foul play.
7:58 p.m. — Officers investigated a verbal domestic dispute and ultimately conducted a warrant arrest on Universal Drive.
11:26 a.m. — Deputies and Michigan State Police were dispatched to a Jerome Township residence for a civil dispute between a 33-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman.
10:40 a.m. — Deputies were dispatched to a Lee Township residence for multiple 911 hang-ups. Deputies responded and discovered young children were playing with a cell phone and called 911 by accident.
9:55 a.m. — Officers investigated a case of larceny on Dublin Avenue.
6:04 a.m. — Deputies were dispatched to a Lee Township residence in regards to a 29-year-old man violating his conditional bond. Deputies arrested the man, and he was transported and lodged at the Midland County Jail without incident.
3:19 a.m. — Deputies spoke with a 32-year-old Lee Township woman regarding suspicious people in her yard. No further help was requested.
