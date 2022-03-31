Midland County crime log March 31: Deputy investigates several accidental 911 calls

The U.S. Post Office at 2900 Rodd Street was closed after a vehicle collided with the building on Monday, March 4, 2019. (Katy Kildee/Midland Daily News)

The following list includes recent reports from the Midland County Sheriff’s Office and the Midland Police Department. Compiled by reporter Collin Periatt.

Tuesday, March 29

9:24 p.m. — A deputy along with EMS was sent to a Mt. Haley Township home for a report of a 62-year-old deceased man. There are no signs of foul play.

7:58 p.m. — Officers investigated a verbal domestic dispute and ultimately conducted a warrant arrest on Universal Drive.

11:26 a.m. — Deputies and Michigan State Police were dispatched to a Jerome Township residence for a civil dispute between a 33-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman.

10:40 a.m. — Deputies were dispatched to a Lee Township residence for multiple 911 hang-ups. Deputies responded and discovered young children were playing with a cell phone and called 911 by accident.

9:55 a.m. — Officers investigated a case of larceny on Dublin Avenue.

6:04 a.m. — Deputies were dispatched to a Lee Township residence in regards to a 29-year-old man violating his conditional bond. Deputies arrested the man, and he was transported and lodged at the Midland County Jail without incident.

3:19 a.m. — Deputies spoke with a 32-year-old Lee Township woman regarding suspicious people in her yard. No further help was requested.