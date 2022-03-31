ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Dalrada Energy Services Partners With imagineeer to Incubate Web3 Foundation and Future Metaverse Solutions

By Business Wire
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFurthering its capabilities as a leader in technology, sustainable energy, and healthcare solutions, Dalrada Corporation announces a partnership with imagineeer, a Virginia-based Web3 solutions company. Together, Dalrada and imagineeer are developing a Web3 foundation and protocol, enabling a metaverse solution for its customers in the technology, healthcare, and clean energy market...

