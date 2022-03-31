ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
When Stars. Go. BAD! The celebs who have found themselves on the wrong side of the law...

By Bang Showbiz
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCelebrities may have fame, success and wealth but they are human too, and they can't be perfect all...

HollywoodLife

Will Smith’s Mom Reveals The Advice She Gave Him After Oscars Drama: ‘I’ve Never Seen Him Do That’

One day after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars, his 85-year-old mother, Carolyn, opened up about how surprised she was by the incident. Will Smith’s mom, Carolyn, 85, opened up to a local Philadelphia news station about her son slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars on March 27. “He is a very even, people person,” Carolyn admitted to ABC6. “That’s the first time I’ve ever seen him go off. The first time in his lifetime. It did [surprise me]. I’ve never seen him do that.”
The US Sun

I know why Will Smith slapped Chris Rock and I feel moved to defend him, says Piers Morgan

"This is going downhill fast," I tweeted about the Oscars last night as it slumped into its habitual third hour tedium. Minutes later, my tweet was proven spectacularly wrong, or possibly spectacularly right depending on your viewpoint, as furious Will Smith marched on stage and slapped Chris Rock in the face, before stomping back to his seat and hurling 4-letter abuse at him.
E! News

Miley Cyrus Cancels Grammys Party Performance Due to COVID-19

Watch: Miley Cyrus Speaks Out After Emergency Landing. Miley Cyrus is sitting out Grammys weekend after she tested positive for COVID-19. The "Midnight Sky" singer broke the news on Twitter on April 1. "Traveling around the world, playin for a 100,000 people a night & meeting hundreds of fans a...
Primetimer

Bruce Willis exhibited signs of declining cognitive state in recent years, including an allegation he accidentally fired a prop gun in Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent's direction

On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Times released the results of its investigation that may have prompted Willis' family to announce the 67-year-old movie star was "stepping away" from acting due to an aphasia diagnosis. "According to those who have worked with the elder Willis on his recent films, the actor has been exhibiting signs of decline in recent years. In interviews with The Times this month, nearly two dozen people who were on set with the actor expressed concern about Willis’ well-being," report the Times' Amy Kaufman and Meg James. "These individuals questioned whether the actor was fully aware of his surroundings on set, where he was often paid $2 million for two days of work, according to documents viewed by The Times. Filmmakers described heart-wrenching scenes as the beloved Pulp Fiction star grappled with his loss of mental acuity and an inability to remember his dialogue. An actor who traveled with Willis would feed the star his lines through an earpiece, known in the industry as an 'earwig,' according to several sources. Most action scenes, particularly those that involved choreographed gunfire, were filmed using a body double as a substitute for Willis." Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent recalled Willis accidentally firing a prop gun on set in 2020 while she played her daughter in the film Hard Kent. She recalled how they were filming a scene in which he was to protect her with a gun when he fired a blank on the wrong cue -- not once, but twice. “I’m supposed to think my life is about to end, and then my dad steps in to save the day,” Kent said, describing how her back was to Willis in the scene. Willis was supposed to deliver a line that would prompt Kent to duck. Instead, he fired the blanks with her back to him, so she was unable to duck each time. As The Times notes, Willis filmed 22 movies in four years -- an unusually large number for any actor.
Ezra Miller
#Justice League
Inside Nova

Rita Ora missed Will Smith's slap at the Oscars because of a bathroom break

Rita Ora was “very annoyed “she missed Will Smith’s slap at the Oscars because she was on a bathroom break. The ‘Let Me Love You’ hitmaker attended the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday (27.03.22) with film director boyfriend Taika Waititi – couldn't believe the bad luck of her timing when she missed the moment of the night when Will stormed on stage to strike presenter Chris Rock after he mocked his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's hair loss.
Inside Nova

TV executive reveals why Beyonce pre-taped her Oscars performance

Beyonce's Oscars performance was "pre-taped" to ensure "nothing was left to chance". The 40-year-old singer was joined by her 10-year-old daughter Blue Ivy as she kicked off the Academy Awards on Sunday (03.27.22) with a rendition of 'Be Alive' from 'King Richard', and now an ABC executive has weighed in on the decision.
Inside Nova

Jesse Williams asks for child support payments to be reduced after quitting Greys' Anatomy

Jesse Williams has asked for his child support payments to be reduced after quitting Greys' Anatomy. The 40-year-old actor - who has children Sadie, eight, and Maceo , five, from his previous marriage to Aryn Drake-Lee - was ordered to pay over $50,000 a month in child support to his ex-wife and has requested a reduction after quitting his long-running role on the medical drama series back in 2021.
Inside Nova

Doja Cat is quitting music after The Weeknd's stadium tour

Doja Cat has insisted she has "s***" to do before she quits music. The 'Say So' hitmaker has reassured fans that she will still be supporting The Weeknd on his 'After Hours til Dawn Stadium Tour', but she is "bailing out" after that run and other commitments. She tweeted: “for...
HollywoodLife

Jonathan Cheban & Scott Disick Take Their Bromance To TAO Beach In Las Vegas: Photos

Jonathan Cheban and Scott Disick were spotted partying in the VIP section at the grand opening of the TAO Beach Club while dressed in their best summer clothes. Jonathan Cheban, 48, and Scott Disick, 38, proved their friendship is going strong during their latest public appearance together! The two stylish men attended the TAO Beach Club grand opening in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday and hung out in the VIP section. They appeared to be engaged in conversation and mingled with other celebrities as they enjoyed the event and showed off fashionable summery outfits.
HollywoodLife

Halsey Slays In Burgundy Leather Bustier & Black Skirt At GRAMMYs After Surgery: Photos

Halsey just had surgery three days ago, but they didn’t let that hold them back from attending the 2022 GRAMMY Awards in Las Vegas!. Halsey has arrived at the GRAMMY Awards! The singer, 27, rocked a sizzling burgundy red bustier for the event, held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 3. The bustier was part of a dress, attached to a belted long black skirt to add an glamorous touch, along with a dramatic black hat. Their makeup was on point too, with a deep burgundy lip and cat liner, likely thanks to their immensely popular beauty brand About Face.
