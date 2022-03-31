ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
When Stars. Go. BAD! The celebs who have found themselves on the wrong side of the law...

By Bang Showbiz
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCelebrities may have fame, success and wealth but they are human too, and they...

Complex

Steve Harvey Discusses Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock at Oscars, Shares the ‘Man Thing’ Actor Should Have Done

Steve Harvey has now given his take on Will Smith’s slapping of Chris Rock during the 2022 Oscars ceremony. The Judge Steve Harvey and Family Feud host believes the King Richard Oscar-winner “overreacted” to Rock’s G.I. Jane 2 joke directed at Jada Pinkett Smith, who Tuesday welcomed a “season for healing” in a timely Instagram post. Harvey also questioned the circumstances surrounding the slap, arguing that it was a “Hollywood move” due to Smith’s knowledge that Rock would be unable to react in the moment.
HollywoodLife

Will Smith’s Mom Reveals The Advice She Gave Him After Oscars Drama: ‘I’ve Never Seen Him Do That’

One day after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars, his 85-year-old mother, Carolyn, opened up about how surprised she was by the incident. Will Smith’s mom, Carolyn, 85, opened up to a local Philadelphia news station about her son slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars on March 27. “He is a very even, people person,” Carolyn admitted to ABC6. “That’s the first time I’ve ever seen him go off. The first time in his lifetime. It did [surprise me]. I’ve never seen him do that.”
E! News

Miley Cyrus Cancels Grammys Party Performance Due to COVID-19

Watch: Miley Cyrus Speaks Out After Emergency Landing. Miley Cyrus is sitting out Grammys weekend after she tested positive for COVID-19. The "Midnight Sky" singer broke the news on Twitter on April 1. "Traveling around the world, playin for a 100,000 people a night & meeting hundreds of fans a...
Fox News

Fans react after Chris Rock show in Boston: 'I want my money back'

Reactions were mixed after Chris Rock performed at the Wilbur Theater in Boston days after Will Smith slapped him at the Oscars. Rock only briefly addressed the falling-out, saying he was "still kind of processing what happened" Sunday and never mentioning Smith by name. Since the Oscars incident, sales for...
Primetimer

Bruce Willis exhibited signs of declining cognitive state in recent years, including an allegation he accidentally fired a prop gun in Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent's direction

On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Times released the results of its investigation that may have prompted Willis' family to announce the 67-year-old movie star was "stepping away" from acting due to an aphasia diagnosis. "According to those who have worked with the elder Willis on his recent films, the actor has been exhibiting signs of decline in recent years. In interviews with The Times this month, nearly two dozen people who were on set with the actor expressed concern about Willis’ well-being," report the Times' Amy Kaufman and Meg James. "These individuals questioned whether the actor was fully aware of his surroundings on set, where he was often paid $2 million for two days of work, according to documents viewed by The Times. Filmmakers described heart-wrenching scenes as the beloved Pulp Fiction star grappled with his loss of mental acuity and an inability to remember his dialogue. An actor who traveled with Willis would feed the star his lines through an earpiece, known in the industry as an 'earwig,' according to several sources. Most action scenes, particularly those that involved choreographed gunfire, were filmed using a body double as a substitute for Willis." Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent recalled Willis accidentally firing a prop gun on set in 2020 while she played her daughter in the film Hard Kent. She recalled how they were filming a scene in which he was to protect her with a gun when he fired a blank on the wrong cue -- not once, but twice. “I’m supposed to think my life is about to end, and then my dad steps in to save the day,” Kent said, describing how her back was to Willis in the scene. Willis was supposed to deliver a line that would prompt Kent to duck. Instead, he fired the blanks with her back to him, so she was unable to duck each time. As The Times notes, Willis filmed 22 movies in four years -- an unusually large number for any actor.
Daily Mail

Mother raises eyebrows after revealing she shares a bunkbed with her son because it took him 'forever' to adjust to sleeping apart on Channel 5's Council House Swap

A mother raised eyebrows when she admitted to sharing a bunkbed with her son because it took him 'forever' to adjust to sleeping apart on last night's episode of Council House Swap. Artist Leonie appeared on the Channel 5 show because she wanted to swap her £105-a-week, two-bedroom house in...
The Independent

Keke Palmer posts cryptic pregnancy announcement on April Fools’ Day

Keke Palmer has shared a video of what appears to be her showing off a pregnant stomach on social media, prompting fans to question whether she is expecting a child or if she was making a joke for April Fools’ Day.“I’ve officially joined the summer MOM club,” she tweeted alongside a mirror selfie, in which she could be seen posing with her shirt lifted to expose her stomach. However, even though the Nope actress has reportedly been in a relationship with podcast host Darius Jackson since last summer, many fans were skeptical about Palmer’s cryptic pregnancy announcement.“Girl we know what...
HollywoodLife

Halsey Slays In Burgundy Leather Bustier & Black Skirt At GRAMMYs After Surgery: Photos

Halsey just had surgery three days ago, but they didn’t let that hold them back from attending the 2022 GRAMMY Awards in Las Vegas!. Halsey has arrived at the GRAMMY Awards! The singer, 27, rocked a sizzling burgundy red bustier for the event, held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 3. The bustier was part of a dress, attached to a belted long black skirt to add an glamorous touch, along with a dramatic black hat. Their makeup was on point too, with a deep burgundy lip and cat liner, likely thanks to their immensely popular beauty brand About Face.
HollywoodLife

Rachel Zegler Is A Princess In Gray Tulle Gown For 1st GRAMMY Red Carpet: Photos

Fresh off her 1st Oscars, Rachel Zegler is at the GRAMMYs! The ‘West Side Actress’ stunned on the Las Vegas carpet in a tulle gray gown. Rachel Zegler has arrived at the GRAMMYs! The West Side Story actress, 20, rocked a stunning gray tulle dress for the Las Vegas event, held on Sunday, April 3. The princess style down embraced a simple romantic look with an off the shoulder cut and simple spaghetti straps around her arms. Rachel was all old Hollywood glamour with her bright red lip, and dark, straight bob.
