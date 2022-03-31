Penn State’s James Franklin’s believes young defender Zakee Wheatley is making his presence felt in the Lions’ secondary

Jalen Pickett has been in close proximity to an NCAA tournament in so many ways, this was just another brush with glory as it sped on by. He and his Siena Saints had been on the doorstep of the Dance twice before and been derailed. In 2020, they had won the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference regular season title, then their first game in the conference tournament when college basketball and all sports were shut down by the arrival of the coronavirus.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 15 HOURS AGO