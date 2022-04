Hailey Baldwin looked gorgeous while singing and dancing in the crowd at Justin Bieber’s latest concert, in a series of pics and video clips on Tyrell Hampton’s Instagram. Hailey Baldwin, 25, thankfully seems to be recovering nicely after being hospitalized with a blood clot in her brain last week. The model happily attended her husband Justin Bieber‘s concert in Salt Lake City, Utah on March 13, and was seen singing and dancing in several pics and video clips on Tyrell Hampton‘s Instagram story he posted throughout the night. The beauty looked thrilled to be celebrating the singer’s music and wore a stylish black cropped vest and a light denim miniskirt.

CELEBRITIES ・ 20 DAYS AGO