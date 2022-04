Arkansas v Gonzaga SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 24: Drew Timme #2 of the Gonzaga Bulldogs looks on against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the first half in the Sweet Sixteen round game of the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Chase Center on March 24, 2022 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES — Ochai Agbaji of Kansas, Johnny Davis of Wisconsin, Iowa’s Keegan Murray, Drew Timme of Gonzaga and Oscar Tshiebwe of Kentucky are the five finalists for the John R. Wooden Award as college basketball’s player of the year.

The winner will be announced April 5 on ESPN’s “SportsCenter.”

The finalists have been invited to Los Angeles for the 46th annual presentation on April 8.

