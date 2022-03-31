SNB's Maechler says transition to SARON 'smooth and successful'

ZURICH, March 31 (Reuters) - The switch to Swiss money market rate SARON from the former Libor benchmark has been smooth and successful, Swiss National Bank Board Member Andrea Maechler said on Thursday.

Switzerland made the Swiss Average Rate Overnight (SARON) the rate against which banks set their own lending rates as the country moved away from the Libor lending standard after a manipulation scandal, a transition that was completed last year.

“Thanks to the substantial efforts made by both the private and the public sector, the transition to SARON was smooth and successful,” Maechler said in the text of a speech for delivery on Thursday.

“Available indicators suggest that Swiss franc markets have managed the transition very well. Happily, there is life after Libor,” she added in the speech, entitled ‘Life after Libor: A new era of reference interest rates’.

Maechler added that the SNB’s monetary policy implementation “is focused on keeping secured short-term money market rates close to the SNB policy rate.”

The SNB last Thursday kept its policy rate locked at -0.75%, as unanimously forecast by economists in a Reuters poll, as well as its commitment to conduct currency interventions to stem the rise of the safe-haven Swiss franc.