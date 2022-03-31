ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

SNB's Maechler says transition to SARON 'smooth and successful'

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

ZURICH, March 31 (Reuters) - The switch to Swiss money market rate SARON from the former Libor benchmark has been smooth and successful, Swiss National Bank Board Member Andrea Maechler said on Thursday.

Switzerland made the Swiss Average Rate Overnight (SARON) the rate against which banks set their own lending rates as the country moved away from the Libor lending standard after a manipulation scandal, a transition that was completed last year.

“Thanks to the substantial efforts made by both the private and the public sector, the transition to SARON was smooth and successful,” Maechler said in the text of a speech for delivery on Thursday.

“Available indicators suggest that Swiss franc markets have managed the transition very well. Happily, there is life after Libor,” she added in the speech, entitled ‘Life after Libor: A new era of reference interest rates’.

Maechler added that the SNB’s monetary policy implementation “is focused on keeping secured short-term money market rates close to the SNB policy rate.”

The SNB last Thursday kept its policy rate locked at -0.75%, as unanimously forecast by economists in a Reuters poll, as well as its commitment to conduct currency interventions to stem the rise of the safe-haven Swiss franc.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
Reuters
Reuters

390K+

Followers

309K+

Posts

185M+

Views

Follow Reuters and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
Reuters

Australia shares set to gain at open; NZ edges up

April 4 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to rise at the open, with heavyweight mining stocks likely to be lifted by a higher iron ore price. The local share price index futures rose 0.3%, a 5.8-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark lost 0.1% on Friday. Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.1% in early trade. (Reporting by Harshita Swaminathan; Editing by Daniel Wallis)
ECONOMY
Reuters

Kuwait raises domestic gasoline price for 3 months

CAIRO, April 3 (Reuters) - Kuwait has raised the domestic gasoline price to 235 Kuwaiti fils per litre for 98-octane from 200 fils effective April 1 and for a three-month period, Kuwait National Petroleum Company KNPC said in a statement on Sunday. Prices of other types of fuel in Kuwait...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reference Rate#Overnight Rate#Interest Rates#Snb#Zurich#Libor#Swiss National Bank Board
Reuters

Tesla unable to restart Shanghai production on Monday

SHANGHAI, April 3 (Reuters) - Tesla (TSLA.O) has notified workers and suppliers that production at its Shanghai factory will not resume on Monday as it had hoped, according to an internal notice shared with Reuters. Reuters reported earlier on Sunday that the U.S. automaker aimed to resume production on Monday,...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Telecom Italia, CDP start network talks as KKR bid falters

MILAN, April 3 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia (TIM) (TLIT.MI) has signed a non-disclosure agreement with Italian state lender CDP to start formal talks on potentially combining the phone group's network with that of smaller broadband rival Open Fiber. The move comes as TIM boss Pietro Labriola presses ahead with a...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

390K+
Followers
309K+
Post
185M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy