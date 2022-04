George R.R. Martin's new book The Rise of the Dragon will be released later this year!. There is little doubt that people are waiting for an update on The Winds of Winter. However, fans of George R.R. Martin's A Song of Ice and Fire book series will need to wait a little longer. The author has just announced that a new novel will be released later this year but the book, The Rise of the Dragon, is connected to the Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon!

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 14 DAYS AGO