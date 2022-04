MILFORD, Neb. (Press Release) – The 2022 Nebraska Wine Passport is now available for pick up and uses at all participating winery and tasting room locations and online. The Nebraska Winery and Grape Growers Association’s (NWGGA) passport program is specifically designed to encourage visitors to travel to participating wineries and tasting rooms across Nebraska. The 2022 Nebraska Wine Passport consists of a map of Nebraska showing the location of Nebraska’s wineries and tasting rooms, and information about each location. No purchase is necessary, but visitors are encouraged to enjoy a glass, a tasting, or take home a bottle or two.

