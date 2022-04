(Harlan) The official start of spring is Sunday, March 20, and the bird migration is one sign of warmer weather ahead. Christina Roelofs, the Naturalist with the Shelby County Conservation Board and the Iowa DNR says some of these birds could use an extra food source. “I heard my first Killdeer bird, and Redwing Blackbirds, both signs of spring,” said Roelof. “While these two species of birds are primarily insect eaters, they will feed on other things too, and we are seeing another winter migrates returning to the area needing an extra food source. Thistle seed is great for birds like goldfinches, and black oil sunflower seeds are great for Cardinals.”

HARLAN, IA ・ 17 DAYS AGO