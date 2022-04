COVID-19. Exploding stars. Jet engines. Diamonds and fusion energy. These and other scientific challenges are being addressed by users of Summit, the nation’s most powerful supercomputer, which is located at Oak Ridge National Laboratory. Perhaps most important, codes written for Summit, the second most powerful supercomputer in the world, have provided valuable information in the search for promising drugs to combat the COVID-19 disease that has killed more than 800,000 Americans.

OAK RIDGE, TN ・ 36 MINUTES AGO