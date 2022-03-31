Chicago Muslim publishes Ramadan picture book

A creative writing class at Freeport Area Senior High School helped jump-start Britt Kolek’s interest in writing novels. At the time, she was interested in Marvel and DC comics. When her teacher tasked the class with writing a story, she decided to write hers about a superhero. She thought of writing three books about three chosen people and how they used their powers.
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- One book in the Hoover Elementary School library stands out from the rest. “When You Show A Fourth Grader Kindness” was published by Dia Malek's fourth grade class this year. "This group of students has just made me so proud," Malek says. "They're open...
When the book “Freedom Writers” burst on the scene in 1999, sharing the experiences of teacher Erin Gruwell and her Wilson High School English classes, it uncovered both the pain and the promise of the “at risk” students who participated. The book was powerful enough to...
THE HAGUE, Netherlands — (AP) — A group of Dutch historians has published an in-depth criticism of the work and conclusion of a cold case team that said it had pieced together the “most likely scenario” of who betrayed Jewish teenage diarist Anne Frank and her family in German-occupied Amsterdam during World War II.
There’s an excitement beyond the usual anticipation for the upcoming month of contemplation and worship: Ramadan begins on Saturday, April 2 this year with the sighting of the moon and ends on May 2 with the Eid al-Fitr holiday. The difference is that Montreal’s Muslim Community can once again gather, joining those fasting around the world during daylight hours before eating an early Suhur meal before the first light of dawn. The fast breaks at nightfall with the Iftar meal, anywhere between 7:23 p.m. and 8:00 p.m., ending later as the days get longer.
Bruce Willis has been preparing for his decline in health for some time, say friends, selling off all of his prize property in New York and beyond.
Willis has spent a number of years selling an astonishing nearly $65 million worth of luxury properties to focus on life with his family in California.
This week the 67-year-old actor’s family announced Willis will retire from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia — a brain disorder that affects his ability to communicate.
Bruce Willis has sold nearly $65 million of luxury property in recent years.Getty
A source who knows the star said, “Bruce has been preparing...
If you are getting ready to wear green for St. Patrick’s Day, Central Rappahannock Regional Library has additional ways to help you celebrate. Use Mango Languages to learn helpful Irish phrases (librarypoint.org/resource) and if you have a child in your life, watch CRRL librarian Katie present a special Grow A Reader class celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with stories, songs and rhymes (librarypoint.org/grow-a-reader). The library also has books for children of all ages to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with a silly story or learn more about Irish history.
Eddie S. Glaude Jr. says the nation is currently in the angry throes of a white reprisal to the racial reckoning sparked by the police murder of George Floyd, a response that comes at a critical time in efforts to build a genuine multiracial democracy. “We’re in the midst of...
Perched in a third floor attic above Exmouth Market is a literary haven, a place with an impressive collection of travel books that can walk any reader through the world and all of its diverse societies. A place where, this month, the literary savvy will celebrate Eland Books turning 40.
During her time as director of a memory-care facility in Rhode Island, former teacher Doreen Putnam began to notice the children who were coming to visit residents whose cognition had been affected by diseases such as Alzheimer’s. “They really didn’t understand what was happening to their grandma or grandpa,”...
With the rise of visual entertainment media, it is no surprise that Americans are reading fewer books, especially for leisure. About a quarter of Americans say that they didn’t read any books at all in 2021, whether in print, electronic or audio form. How can leisure reading survive in an age of brighter and flashier forms of entertainment? The answer may be an unexpected one — to promote original content and increase sales, let the traditional book industry die and democratize the publication process.
DENVER (CBS4) – It’s music’s biggest night as artists prepare to celebrate the 64th annual Grammy Awards. One of those artists is Denver-based Siuzanna Iglidan who is from Ukraine.
Iglidan will be accompanying John Legend as a tribute to her home country as it continues to defend itself from Russian attacks. She comes from a family of teachers and graduated from the Odessa National “Antonina Nezhdanova” Music Academy, according to her website.
She later pursued a PhD in music theory and pedagogy. The Ukrainian government also awarded her and named her Honored Worker of the Ukrainian Culture for her dedication and support for her native culture.
The local nonprofit, Ukrainians of Colorado which has held several fundraisers for refugees, celebrated Iglidan on social media.
Musical talent SIUZANNA IGLIDAN will be a featured performer at the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards this coming Sunday at 6 p.m. MT, broadcast by CBS and Paramount+. Siuzanna will accompany John Legend on bandura as he performs a new song, “Free,” dedicated to the victims in Ukraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/tFhOI9j7Vw
Iglidan will play the bandura, a Ukrainian folk instrument which is considered the national musical instrument.
With the holy month of Ramadan coming up (this year it begins on the evening of Saturday, April 2) it’s important for many Muslims to have access to places that provide zabiha halal — literally “permissibly slaughtered” in Arabic — food. Although many prefer home-cooked meals, restaurants provide convenience for those who cannot make food at home or just want a change of pace. For those who observe, halal certifications can be confusing. Some mandate meat to be hand cut versus cut by a machine. For example, Halal Guys uses a mix of both types of meat, which has led many Muslims to stop eating there upon that discovery. Halal Guys maintains it adheres to halal standards. There are multiple third parties that certify restaurants using different rules.
