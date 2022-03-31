Chicago Muslim publishes Ramadan picture book

DENVER (CBS4) – It’s music’s biggest night as artists prepare to celebrate the 64th annual Grammy Awards. One of those artists is Denver-based Siuzanna Iglidan who is from Ukraine. Iglidan will be accompanying John Legend as a tribute to her home country as it continues to defend itself from Russian attacks. She comes from a family of teachers and graduated from the Odessa National “Antonina Nezhdanova” Music Academy, according to her website. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siuzanna Iglidan (@iglidan_music) She later pursued a PhD in music theory and pedagogy. The Ukrainian government also awarded her and named her Honored Worker of the Ukrainian Culture for her dedication and support for her native culture. The local nonprofit, Ukrainians of Colorado which has held several fundraisers for refugees, celebrated Iglidan on social media. Musical talent SIUZANNA IGLIDAN will be a featured performer at the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards this coming Sunday at 6 p.m. MT, broadcast by CBS and Paramount+. Siuzanna will accompany John Legend on bandura as he performs a new song, “Free,” dedicated to the victims in Ukraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/tFhOI9j7Vw — Ukrainians of Colorado (@UkrainiansOfCO) March 31, 2022 Iglidan will play the bandura, a Ukrainian folk instrument which is considered the national musical instrument.

DENVER, CO ・ 21 MINUTES AGO