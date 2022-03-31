Armstrong Williams: Ginni Thomas Needs To ‘Lawyer Up’ | Russ Parr Exclusive

Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram and On Facebook Too!

7+ hours of phone records reportedly are missing and a number of people, including former President Donald Trump are in hot water. Another person, Ginni Thomas , who is the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas reportedly to former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows , urging him to “ stop the steal ” (the slogan used by many on the far-right to keep Trump in office). Key Democrats are asking Thomas to recuse himself from any Jan. 6th cases and some pushing for impeachment or resignation .

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO THE RUSS PARR SHOW LIVE FROM 6AM – 10AM EST

Conservative Talk Show Host Armstrong Williams returned to the Russ Parr Morning Show to talk about the January 6th incident that showed the United States. Williams spoke about possible punishment or lack thereof for Trump and Ginni’s involvement, saying that Justice Thomas was shocked to find out that his wife had any involvement, needed to “Lawyer up “and about having her “her own agenda.”

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. Email

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM :