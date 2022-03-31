(WKRG) — One in six people, including one in four children, are food insecure along the central Gulf Coast. That’s more than 350,000 people, more than the total population of Mobile. 101,250 of them are children.

Food insecurity matters. Rising gas and grocery costs impact all of us, but for people who are already struggling, their already tight budgets can get stretched to the breaking point.

As the cost of living rises, working families have to make tough choices at the grocery store. Higher costs make it harder to keep food on the table. Children are most vulnerable. Many children depend on food from school. When summer comes, they can lose access to those critical meals. Food insecurity becomes more acute when school is out for the summer. It doesn’t have to be this way.

WKRG News 5 is proud to partner with Feeding the Gulf Coast , a network of food pantries and community services that serves a 24-county area across southern Alabama, Mississippi and the Florida panhandle. Together, we can help struggling families and children get the food they need to thrive. We are focusing on food that kids can prepare for themselves, without the help of an adult, while they are home over the summer.

And we need your help.

Help Stock the Pantry: Drop-off locations

Join WKRG News 5, Feeding the Gulf Coast and our many partner organizations for Stock the Pantry. We are accepting food donations at locations across the Gulf Coast. Use our interactive map to find a drop-off location convenient to you:

Feeding the Gulf Coast: Who they are

Mission: Feeding the Gulf Coast works through member organizations and special programs to provide nutritious food to meet the challenge of feeding people who are hungry as a result of systemic poverty, personal crisis or disaster. We also educate the public regarding domestic hunger, proper nutrition and other related issues.

About: Feeding the Gulf Coast, formerly Bay Area Food Bank, serves a 24-county area spanning the Florida panhandle, south Alabama, and south Mississippi.

In 2021, the food bank distributed more than 27.5 million meals including supplies to over 400 community partners, including church pantries, soup kitchens, child nutrition sites and other nonprofit organizations throughout its service area. The food bank also operates multiple hunger-relief and nutrition programs, including Summer Meals, Afterschool Meal, Backpack, Disaster Relief, Mobile Pantry and Produce Drop Distributions and Nutrition Education. Feeding the Gulf Coast is a United Way member agency and a member of Feeding America.

For every dollar donated, 5 meals are generated for those in need.

Partners: Feeding the Gulf Coast partners with more than 400 agencies across the three states they serve. For a full list of partners, visit FeedingtheGulfCoast.org/find-help and use a Find A Pantry feature.

2021 Program Stats: Ensured more than 14,000 children had access to meals. Provided nearly 1,667,900 meals and snacks to children and 72,943 backpacks.

What to donate

All of your donations make a difference. To help, Feeding the Gulf Coast offers this list of kid-friendly donations.

Pop-top or Plastic Pull Top Lid Meals: Chef Boyardee’s, Beefaroni, or store brand of

canned meats and pastas such as beef ravioli, macaroni, chicken alfredo, beef lasagna,

and soups like Campbell’s and Progresso

Peanut butter

Fruit squeezes and apple sauces

Granola and cereal bars

You can also make financial contributions to Feeding the Gulf Coast . One dollar can provide five meals. $135 can sponsor a child through the Backpack Program for an entire school year.

It takes a village

Together, we can get nutritious food to children in need. Helping WKRG News 5 and Feeding the Gulf Coast are these proud sponsors:

Greer’s

Baldwin EMC

Wind Creek Casino & Hotel

Greene & Phillips

Palmers Toyota Superstore

Palmers Airport Hyundai

There are many ways you can help children across the Gulf Coast. Donate at one of the many drop-off locations on the map and listed below. You can also help by spreading the word. Share this link on Facebook. Tell a co-worker and a friend.

Drop-off locations:

Baldwin EMC:

19600 AL Hwy 59, Summerdale, AL 36580

47525 AL Hwy, Bay Minette, AL

21801 University Lane (on the Beach Express), Orange Beach, AL 3656

Wind Creek Casino & Hotel Atmore:

303 Poarch Rd. Atmore, AL 36502

Palmer’s:

Toyota: 470 Schillinger Road S, Mobile, Ala. 36695

Hyundai: 7680 Airport Blvd., Mobile, Ala. 36608

Greene and Phillips:

51 North Florida Street, Mobile, Ala. 36607

Greer’s Markets:

710 McMeans Ave Bay Minette, AL 36507

83 Commerce St McIntosh, AL 36653

400 Crawford St., Millry, AL 36558

13298 N Wintzell Ave., Bayou La Batre, AL 36509

4731 St Stephens Rd., Eight Mile, AL 36613

75 Section St., Fairhope, AL 36532

10120 Grand Bay-Wilmer Rd., Grand Bay, AL 36541

126 N Jackson St., Grove Hill, AL 36451

2980 Springhill Ave., Mobile, AL 36607

851 Government St., Mobile, AL 36602

670 S Broad St., Mobile, AL 36603

4055 Cottage Hill Rd., Mobile, AL 36609

3170 Dauphin St., Mobile, AL 36606

1010 N Wilson Ave., Prichard, AL 36610

21951-D, Highway 59, Robertsdale, AL 36567

6250 McCrary Rd., Ext Semmes, AL 36575

4051 Barrancas Ave., Pensacola, FL 32507

12255 Lillian Hwy., Pensacola, FL 32506

3873 Scott’s Plaza Dr., Jay, FL 32565

10835 Dauphin Island Pkwy., Theodore, AL 36582

7100 HWY 614, Hurley, MS 39555

260 St. Louis Street, Mobile, AL 36602

WKRG

220 W Garden Street, Pensacola, FL 32502

555 Broadcast Drive, Mobile, AL 36606

