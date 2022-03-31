ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln County, NE

Lincoln County's Most Wanted

North Platte Post
North Platte Post
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Some warrants may no longer be active. Never attempt to apprehend a wanted individual, contact law enforcement. 2 warrants: Attempt of a class 4 felony; possession of...

northplattepost.com

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
North Platte Post
North Platte Post

91K+

Followers

9K+

Posts

2M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
Western Iowa Today

Page County Sheriff’s Report

(Page Co.) A Clarinda man was arrested for Domestic Abuse Assault and Child Endangerment. The Page County Sheriff’s Office says Deputies responded to a domestic situation in rural Page County, north of Clarinda, on Sunday. During the investigation, Joshua Daniel Woolsey, 40, was arrested and transported to the Page County Jail where he was held on no bond pending an appearance before a Magistrate.
PAGE COUNTY, IA
NebraskaTV

Lincoln man sentenced for robbing restaurant

LINCOLN, Neb. — A man charged with robbing a Lincoln restaurant last year has been sentenced to six to 10 years in prison. Timothy Washington, 38, was given the sentence Thursday in Lancaster County District Court on one count of robbery. He was given credit for 189 days served.
LINCOLN, NE
Idaho State Journal

Local police arrest 16 people on drug charges within 72-hour span

The Idaho Falls Police Department and Bonneville County Sheriff's Office arrested multiple people between Friday and Sunday, several of whom were charged with trafficking methamphetamine. Between Friday and Sunday Idaho Falls Police Officers arrested 16 people for drug and other relevant offenses in six separate incidents, according to IFPD Public Information Officer Jessica Clements. In that timeframe, a total of 1,034 fentanyl pills, 1.85 pounds of methamphetamine, 10.25 pounds of marijuana, 30 milliliters of liquid heroin, 18 grams of amphetamines, five firearms and over $21,000...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lincoln County, NE
Crime & Safety
County
Lincoln County, NE
City
Lincoln, NE
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
NebraskaTV

Two arrested after $8,500 worth of drugs found in Lincoln home

LINCOLN, Neb. — Two people are in the Lancaster County Jail after $8,500 worth of drugs were found inside a Lincoln home during a search Friday night. Andrew Lawrence, 40, was arrested for possession of 140 grams or more of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of drug money and tampering with physical evidence.
LINCOLN, NE
Laclede Record

Local car dealer charged with fraud

A Lebanon car salesman has been charged with consumer fraud, according to Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt. Marcus James Hill of Lebanon, is accused of 13 violations of the Missouri Merchandising Practices Act relating to his two car dealerships, Variety Auto Sales and Hilltop Auto Sales. Charged in Laclede County, Hill faces 13 felony counts of deceptive business practices. The charges allege that Hill falsely promised consumers that they would receive proper title and warranties with their purchase of a used car, according to a press release from the Attorney General’s Office. Hill then failed to provide titles to the vehicles, honor promised warranties, and in at least one instance, failed to provide the vehicle entirely, the release said. For more on this story see Saturday's LCR.
LEBANON, MO
KSN News

Double homicide victims were living in shed, court documents say

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — New court documents have been released regarding the deaths of 38-year-old Bonnie Galloway and 30-year-old Connor O’Callaghan on Super Bowl Sunday. Brandon Gage Prouse, 20, was arrested on Feb. 15 in relation to a shooting that killed two people on Super Bowl Sunday and charged five days later. According to an affidavit, on […]
WICHITA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Most Wanted
News Channel Nebraska

Investigation of stolen dog yields meth arrest

SIDNEY - Fremont County sheriff’s deputies arrested an Iowa woman for suspicion of possession of methamphetamine while investigating a report of a stolen dog. A sheriff’s office press release says a dog was reported stolen from a Mills County residence and deputies were called to the Dollar General store in Sidney, where the owner had tracked the dog.
SIDNEY, NE
WOWT

Case of woman who gave birth on Omaha sidewalk goes to district court

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A woman accused of leaving her newborn baby on a city sidewalk is headed to district court. Trinity Shakespeare, 27, waived her preliminary hearing Friday. She’s charged with one count of felony child abuse. Court documents show that Shakespeare has had issues with drugs, alcohol,...
OMAHA, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NebraskaTV

Two behind bars after Lincoln crash, standoff

LINCOLN, Neb. — Two people are in jail after a crash and subsequent standoff involving two kids in Lincoln Sunday night. Elizabeth Moran, 28, was arrested for two counts of child abuse, operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, use of a vehicle to assault a police officer, willful reckless driving, driving during revocation, obstructing government operations and leaving the scene of a crash.
LINCOLN, NE
KBUR

Iowa drug ring leader sentenced to 30 years in federal prison

Cedar Rapids, IA- An eastern Iowa man has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to dealing drugs. Radio Iowa reports that Prosecutors describe 62-year-old George Patrick Ashby as a large-scale meth dealer. Court records indicate Ashby was the leader of a drug ring that shipped...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Two arrested in Beatrice for separate weekend incidents

BEATRICE – Beatrice Police officers arrested two people on suspicion of drug violations in separate incidents Saturday and Sunday. Police Saturday assisted Gage County Sheriff’s Deputies with a report of a silver Jeep with Nemaha County plates entering the city, possibly with methamphetamine in the vehicle. After a...
BEATRICE, NE
KSNT News

Deputies find Kansas couple dead after 911 call

JACKSON COUNTY (KSNT) – A Kansas woman and her husband have died in an apparent murder-suicide, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Linda Marie Vidosh-Zempel, 68, called 911 around 6:42 p.m. Monday and told dispatchers her husband, John Alfred Zempel, was dead. She then hung up the phone. When deputies went to the couple’s […]
JACKSON COUNTY, KS
KSNB Local4

Two killed in I-80 crash west of Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Two people were killed in a crash on I-80 west of Lincoln Thursday morning. The crash happened at the Milford exit (MM 381) in Seward County around 3:15 a.m. According to the Seward County Sheriff’s Office, a tractor-trailer heading westbound lost control and overturned. The two...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Post

North Platte Post

North Platte, NE
91K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

North Platte, Neb., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://northplattepost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy