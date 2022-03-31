ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS News staffers ‘embarrassed’ over ex-Trump aide Mick Mulvaney gig

By Ariel Zilber
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

CBS News’ decision to hire former Trump administration official Mick Mulvaney as a paid, on-air contributor sparked anger from staffers, according to a report.

Journalists at the Tiffany Network are reportedly upset over the decision to hire Mulvaney, particularly in light of his comments bashing the press while working for President Donald Trump.

But CBS executives decided to bring on Mulvaney, who under Trump served as acting White House chief of staff as well as a special envoy for Northern Ireland, because of the likelihood the GOP will regain the majority in Congress this fall, according to the Washington Post .

Mulvaney appeared on CBS’s streaming service earlier this week to offer a critique of the Biden administration’s plan to impose a tax on wealthy Americans.

The Washington Post cited comments from a top CBS News executive who told staffers that the network needed to add Republican voices in order to have “access” to both sides of the aisle as the nation prepares for midterm elections.

“If you look at some of the people that we’ve been hiring on a contributor basis, being able to make sure that we are getting access to both sides of the aisle is a priority because we know the Republicans are going to take over, most likely, in the midterms,” CBS News co-president Neeraj Khemlani told “Mornings” staffers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qcsz9_0evKOzpV00
While working for President Donald Trump, Mulvaney sparred with the press and criticized media coverage of the administration.Bloomberg via Getty Images

“A lot of the people that we’re bringing in are helping us in terms of access to that side of the equation.”

Another producer at CBS News noted that more than 74 million Americans voted for Trump in 2020 — which necessitates having representation of disparate views on the air.

During his time with the Trump administration, Mulvaney ruffled journalists’ feathers on several occasions. He accused the media of seeking to bring down the Trump presidency with its coverage during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic.

Mulvaney also told reporters to “get over it” after Trump withheld vital military aid to Ukraine while seeking incriminating information about Joe Biden and his son Hunter .

Critics of Mulvaney note that he penned a Wall Street Journal op-ed in November 2020 predicting that if Trump lost the election , he would step down without incident and facilitate an orderly transfer of power.

After the Jan. 6 riot at the US Capitol, Mulvaney resigned in protest from his position as special envoy to Northern Ireland.

According to the Washington Post, CBS News staffers are less upset over the fact that Mulvaney was a Trump administration official than over his comments that some deemed factually incorrect.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=050LiE_0evKOzpV00
CBS News executives said the network brought on Mulvaney because it was important to maintain “access” to both parties ahead of this fall’s midterm elections.Getty Images

“I know everyone I talked to today was embarrassed about the hiring,” a CBS News employee told The Post.

Another anonymous employee at the network told the paper: “Everyone is baffled.”

Mulvaney isn’t the only Trump administration official to be hired by the network. Former national security adviser H.R. McMaster and ex-White House chief of staff Reince Priebus were also tapped to be paid contributors by the network.

Trump administration officials who get media gigs after their service in government have typically ended up at Fox News. One exception is Alyssah Farah Griffin, the former White House director of strategic communication who is now a paid contributor for CNN.

“CBS News is continuing to build up its roster of contributors on both sides of the aisle ahead of the midterms and the 2024 election,” CBS spokesperson said.

New York Post

New York Post

