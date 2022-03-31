ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Malik Johnson Charged With Aggravated Assault After Injuring 2 Cops During Chaotic Chase In Philadelphia: Police

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kbDxv_0evKOtX900

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police have arrested a Horsham man after a road rage incident that led officers on a wild chase through several neighborhoods in the city. Malik Johnson, 24, was charged with aggravated assault, criminal mischief, and other related charges, officials announced on Thursday.

Around 9 p.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to reports of a road rage incident near the intersection of Witte Street and Allegheny Avenue.

A couple told police Johnson, who was driving a white Toyota Camry, pulled out a gun and pointed it at them.

Police say they attempted to pull Johnson over at the 3100 block of Jasper Street, but he ignored the commands of officers and fled the scene.

With the help of a police helicopter, officers chased Johnson through Kensington and into Northeast Philadelphia.

Eventually, police say Johnson crashed into a highway patrol SUV and two other parked cars on the 2000 block of Fraley Street where highway patrol officers were able to take him into custody. The officers were treated and released from Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital.

The Camry Johnson was driving came back in stolen status for a carjacking and kidnapping in Pittsburgh, police say.

The car was towed and the investigation is still ongoing.

Comments / 7

CBS Philly
CBS Philly

60K+

Followers

19K+

Posts

22M+

Views

Related
NBC Philadelphia

Caught on Cam: Gunman Fires Shots Into Parked Car, Kills Driver

Philadelphia police announced a $20,000 reward as they released surveillance video over the weekend that they say shows two men wanted in the killing of a driver shot while sitting in his parked car outside of a city recreation center earlier this month. Police officers rushed to a parking lot...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Police: Suspect ‘Choke-Slammed’ South Philadelphia Dollar Tree Employee, Walked Away Laughing

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An assault was caught on tape inside a South Philadelphia Dollar Tree. Police say a couple got into a dispute with the cashier at the store on Oregon Avenue. Credit: Philadelphia Police The suspects started to leave, but that’s when investigators say the man started throwing merchandise around the store. He then walked over to the worker and “choke-slammed” the employee to the ground, according to investigators. The man walked out, laughing. This happened on March 6. If you recognize the suspects call police.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Police Searching For Suspect Who Allegedly Fired At Officer, Night Club Security Guard In Powelton

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police hope new surveillance images will help them find the suspect in an officer-involved shooting outside a nightclub. Police say an officer was working a nightclub detail on Lancaster Avenue in Philadelphia’s Powelton neighborhood. They say security guards got into a fight with a man in front of the club. The man ran off, then returned, pulled out a gun and fired at the officer and a security guard, according to police. Investigators say both returned fire. The suspect got into a car and drove off. There were no major injuries. If you recognize the suspect, call Philadelphia police.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Horsham, PA
Horsham, PA
Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Pittsburgh, PA
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
CBS New York

Woman, child found dead with stab wounds inside Bronx home, police say

NEW YORK -- A murder investigation continues in the Bronx after police say a young mother and her daughter were stabbed to death in their home.Investigators say 26-year old Gabrielle Muniz and her 6-year-old daughter Rozara Estevez were found dead just before midnight on Monticello Avenue in the Edenwald section of the borough.A family member had police called for a wellness check.The victim's sister shared photos of the mother and daughter. She spoke to CBS2 by phone from Florida, where she said her sister was originally from."I actually looked up to her. My mom tells me to live for her and I'm gonna to do that," Giselle Muniz said.The suspect, 34-year-old Caleb Duberry, was found dead in his home just a few blocks away. Police said he died by suicide.He was the mother's ex-boyfriend.There was no immediate word on a possible motive.
BRONX, NY
People

D.C. Police Find 5 Fetuses in Home of Anti-Abortion Activist After Receiving Tip She Had 'Bio-Hazard Material'

The frozen remains of five aborted fetuses were found this week inside the Washington, D.C. apartment of an anti-abortion activist. At this point, D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department has yet to file any criminal charges connected to the grim discovery made Wednesday. However, medical examiners confirmed Thursday the remains recovered from 28-year-old Lauren Handy's home were, in fact, fetuses.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Malik Johnson
CBS Philly

Isiah Roberts Charged With Murder In Connection To Stray Bullet That Killed 9-Year-Old Sequoya Bacon-Jones In Trenton

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) – Raw emotion in Trenton on Wednesday as a grieving mother and law enforcement officials reacted to the arrest of an alleged teen gunman. He’s accused of opening fire during a fight, killing a 9-year-old girl who was playing outside her home. The news conference at the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office over the arrest was emotional for everyone involved, including experienced law enforcement officers. We also heard from the young victim’s mother, who praised the good police work that led to the arrest of her daughter’s alleged killer. “I want to thank TPD, detectives,” Shea Bacon-Jones said. Nineteen-year-old Isiah Roberts is...
TRENTON, NJ
CBS Philly

Pedestrian Killed Along With 2 Pennsylvania State Troopers On I-95 Was Walking ‘To His Mother’s House,’ Relative Says

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Reyes Rivera Oliveras was killed in a crash on I-95 that also killed two Pennsylvania state troopers.  The troopers found him walking along I-95 and were trying to get him off the highway when all three were hit. Eyewitness News spoke with Oliveras’ family about why he was walking on I-95 at that hour. It’s a question many people have been asking. “He was a nice guy and I felt sad because when my mom told me, I could not believe it,” said Yajaira Perez, the victim’s sister-in-law. Three people were struck and killed in a crash on I-95 early...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Complex

Florida Woman Reportedly Lied About Being Related to Teen Who Died at Amusement Park, GoFundMe Removes Scam Pages

The family of Tyre Sampson, the teen who fell to his death at an amusement park last week, say they’ve never met the woman who has repeatedly claimed to be his cousin. According to the Sun Sentinel, Tyre’s mother told Florida authorities she doesn’t know who “Shay Johnson” is, nor does anyone else in her family. Authorities have since confirmed the woman’s real name is Lewishena Browning, a 32-year-old Orlando resident.
ORLANDO, FL
Black Enterprise

Police Officers Summoned to Will Smith’s Mansion For Reported Drone Sighting

Police officers were seen at Will Smith’s mansion in Los Angeles on Tuesday afternoon after reportedly answering a call alleging a drone was flying through the neighborhood. According to the New York Post, the police were called to investigate the alleged sighting of a flying drone in the ritzy community. At least one police vehicle was seen at the 53-year-old actor’s house. Deputies have stated that they could not locate the reported drone, according to a spokesperson for the sheriff’s department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Carjacking#Philadelphia Police#Camry
CBS LA

Man who walked away after being struck by hit-and-run driver found dead on Van Nuys sidewalk

Help is needed to find the vehicle that fatally struck a man whose body was found on a sidewalk overnight in Van Nuys hours later.A collision was reported at about 10:15 p.m. Thursday near Victory Boulevard and Kester Avenue. The vehicle had been going east on Victory when it hit a pedestrian, and did not stop to help the man.Bystanders tried to help the seriously injured pedestrian, but he refused their assistance, got up and walked south through an alley from the crash scene, according to police. LAPD officers responded to the scene, but did not find anyone in connection...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Daily Voice

Gunman Wanted In Deadly Shooting Nabbed Blocks Away: Police

An 18-year-old man who fled the scene after gunning down a 19-year-old victim in Reading was in police custody as of Sunday morning, authorities said. Wilson Ventura-Cruz is accused of shooting the unidentified man on the 1400 block of Schuylkill Avenue around 5:15 p.m. on Friday, March 25, Reading police said in a release.
READING, PA
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
60K+
Followers
19K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy