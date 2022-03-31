ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photography

50 Photos That Prove the ‘70s Had the Best Style

By Grant Suneson
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yz3ac_0evKOoMk00 With each new generation, new trends and fashions emerge. Though each style is distinct and memorable, not all hold up equally well over time. (Here, for instance, are some iconic fashion brands that no longer exist .)

Some people enjoyed the poodle-skirt-and-Bermuda-shorts aesthetic of the 1950s, while others still love the over-the-top colors, patterns, and hairstyles that were all the rage in the 1980s. Yet for many people, the style of the 1970s simply cannot be beat.

Fashion in the 1970s went so much farther than bell bottoms. Ruffled blouses, long flowing maxi dresses, and tye-dye characterized the decade. Menswear from the era typically featured wide lapels, bright colors, and previously uncommon materials like corduroy and velvet.  were also all the rage. Men and women alike wore floral patterns.

To find 60 photos that prove the 1970s had the best fashion, 24/7 Tempo chose a selection of images of fashion models, celebrities, and everyday people in the ‘70s, dressed for various contexts, from Getty Images . A majority of the people depicted are British, a reflection of the fact that the U.K. was an incubator for many fashion trends, beginning in the 1960s and continuing through the following decade.

Click here for a look at 60 photos that prove the ‘70s had the best style

It’s too soon to say if the 1970s fashion sensibilities will make a comeback, but there are some indications that the styles of an earlier time can still spark interest. Some young people with a nostalgic flair, for instance, have turned back the clock to the 1990s to find their outfits. Scrunchies, satin dresses, and straight leg jeans that first became en vogue 30 years ago are now fashionable with Gen Z. Who can say that the ‘70s won’t be next? ( These are the fashion trends only 90s kids will remember

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N8LcO_0evKOoMk00

A model previews a maxi dress for 1970
> Year: 1969

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OtB6D_0evKOoMk00

A model previews a satin dress for 1970
> Year: 1969

ALSO READ: Fashion Trends Only 90s Kids Will Remember

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F9gJ2_0evKOoMk00

Two British male models in '70s-style velvet suits
> Year: 1969

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BA3On_0evKOoMk00

A glam rocker in a shiny jacket
> Year: circa 1970

ALSO READ: Iconic Fashion Brands That No Longer Exist

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jRQgc_0evKOoMk00

English pop singer Adam Faith and his wife
> Year: circa 1970

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01Pcma_0evKOoMk00

Twiggy (center) and two other models
> Year: circa 1970

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06sQZO_0evKOoMk00

The Pointer Sisters at the MIDEM festival in Cannes
> Year: circa 1970

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bEaru_0evKOoMk00

Model Lucienne poses as a glamorous secretary
> Year: 1970

ALSO READ: Parents Are Naming Their Babies After These Fashion and Beauty Brands

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qocwn_0evKOoMk00

Three women having tea
> Year: 1970s

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hGGSe_0evKOoMk00

English Sports commentator John Bromley
> Year: 1970

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VWl1T_0evKOoMk00

Scottish soccer player Peter Marinello
> Year: 1970

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EsQWn_0evKOoMk00

An Yves Saint Laurent shirt-dress
> Year: 1970

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vkjna_0evKOoMk00

Model Pip Billington in a mink coat
> Year: 1970

ALSO READ: Famous Brands That Will Disappear in 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LEErH_0evKOoMk00

A women modeling '70s fashions
> Year: circa 1970

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nstvM_0evKOoMk00

An English model in white coat and gogo boots
> Year: 1970

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WlOx3_0evKOoMk00

Teenage debutantes at a charity event at London's Berkeley Hotel
> Year: 1970

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pWfSC_0evKOoMk00

Modeling fur at London's benefit Berkeley Debutante Dress Show
> Year: 1970

ALSO READ: Are Some of the Most Popular Hairstyles of the 20th Century Making a Comeback?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Nslqi_0evKOoMk00

Burberry Coats in London's Trafalgar Square
> Year: 1970

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LXcZz_0evKOoMk00

An English model in a pleated dress with bishop sleeves
> Year: 1970

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T0FgY_0evKOoMk00

Model Edina Ronay wearing a floral dress
> Year: 1970

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YdF35_0evKOoMk00

Rolling Stones Mick Taylor, Mick Jagger, and Charlie Watts pose in Paris
> Year: 1970

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gRrW0_0evKOoMk00

A model in London in culottes and a bolero top
> Year: 1970

ALSO READ: Fashion Trends Only 90s Kids Will Remember

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Doi2s_0evKOoMk00

Actress Melita Clarke
> Year: 1970

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZMSrn_0evKOoMk00

Uniforms designed for functionaries at the 1972 Munich Olympics
> Year: 1971

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UWBKJ_0evKOoMk00

An English male model in a velvet suit
> Year: 1971

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BhAC9_0evKOoMk00

An English male model in striped blazer and fedora
> Year: 1971

ALSO READ: Iconic Fashion Brands That No Longer Exist

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TChpz_0evKOoMk00

British stars of the play "Born Yesterday" pose in a pub
> Year: 1971

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f1PsW_0evKOoMk00

James Brown in a leather duster
> Year: 1971

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WtJlr_0evKOoMk00

An English model in a sleeveless jerkin and patterned shirt
> Year: 1971

ALSO READ: Parents Are Naming Their Babies After These Fashion and Beauty Brands

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q0zqb_0evKOoMk00

Expectant mothers model pregnancy fashions
> Year: 1971

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iAeI4_0evKOoMk00

Editors of the English underground magazine on their way to court
> Year: 1971

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UUbVE_0evKOoMk00

Feline-fur coats modeled on a London street
> Year: 1971

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47V2AD_0evKOoMk00

Photo of the band Chic
> Year: circa 1972

ALSO READ: Famous Brands That Will Disappear in 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hb3Kn_0evKOoMk00

Maurice, Barry, and Robin Gibb of the Bee Gees
> Year: circa1973

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EFc3x_0evKOoMk00

Dancers at Rodney Bingenheimer's English Disco, Los Angeles
> Year: 1973

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3um9iF_0evKOoMk00

British glam-rock group The Sweet at Heathrow Airport
> Year: 1973

Cool styles in Los Angeles
> Year: 1973

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PssKr_0evKOoMk00

Hanging out at Rodney Bingenheimer's English Disco, Los Angeles
> Year: circa 1973

ALSO READ: Are Some of the Most Popular Hairstyles of the 20th Century Making a Comeback?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qx0F0_0evKOoMk00

A stylish couple in autumn fashions
> Year: 1974

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zCAia_0evKOoMk00

Rod Stewart with The Faces at Heathrow Airport
> Year: 1974

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3itHpz_0evKOoMk00

70's Disco Trio Limmie and the Family Cooking
> Year: 1974

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AkKrB_0evKOoMk00

Backstage at The Whisky A Go Go, West Hollywood
> Year: 1975

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OSQyP_0evKOoMk00

On the dancefloor at the Whisky A Go Go, West Hollywood
> Year: 1975

ALSO READ: Iconic Fashion Brands That No Longer Exist

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XvjdQ_0evKOoMk00

Rock group the Bay City Rollers
> Year: circa 1975

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DyYqA_0evKOoMk00

Models in summer dresses and sun hats
> Year: 1975

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PbBig_0evKOoMk00

Two women at a party
> Year: 1975

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23I0hk_0evKOoMk00

The R&B group The Dells in an office
> Year: 1975

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=093aeH_0evKOoMk00

Dancing at the Whisky A Go Go in West Hollywood
> Year: 1975

ALSO READ: Fashion Trends Only 90s Kids Will Remember

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nwinQ_0evKOoMk00

Groupie Lori Mattix (second from right) and friends at the Whisky A Go Go
> Year: 1975

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Jqtv8_0evKOoMk00

Actor Richard Burton with then-wife Suzy Miller at Heathrow Airport
> Year: 1977

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

A Look at Olivia Rodrigo’s Best Style Moments

Click here to read the full article. Since her hit single “Drivers License” was released more than a year ago, Olivia Rodrigo has emerged to become a big breakout star in not only music but also in fashion. The singer became an emblem of embracing the resurgence of Y2K trends last year with her hit songs and their accompanying music videos such as “Deja Vu” and “Good 4 U,” the latter of which paid homage to cult-classic films from the Aughts such as “The Princess Diaries” and “Jennifer’s Body.”More from WWDA Look at Olivia Rodrigo's Best Style MomentsStandout Red Carpet Looks...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue Magazine

The Best Street Style Photos From Taipei Fashion Week Fall 2022

Street style in Taipei has moved on from prints and color; as in Seoul, the head-to-toe monochromatic looks in neutrals dominated the scene. This season all eyes are on accessories, specifically hats (boaters and beanies), glitzy jewelry, and handbags. Follow along as James Kung, Lee Shou Chih, and Shawn Sun scope out the best street style at the shows, and follow along for our daily updates.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mick Jagger
Person
Robin Gibb
Observer

The Best Workout Jumpsuits to Sweat in Style

No matter how you prefer to get your exercise in, there’s nothing like a stylish new activewear ensemble to motivate you to finally do that workout, whether it’s heading to a spin class, getting on the Pilates reformer or simply going for a stroll. Now that warmer weather is *finally* here, why not upgrade your activewear wardrobe with stylish workout outfits that are perfect for the new season. We’re big fans of the exercise dress and the tennis skirt, but let’s not forget about the workout jumpsuit, also known as a catsuit, onesie, leotard and unitard.
FITNESS
The US Sun

I know why Will Smith slapped Chris Rock and I feel moved to defend him, says Piers Morgan

"This is going downhill fast," I tweeted about the Oscars last night as it slumped into its habitual third hour tedium. Minutes later, my tweet was proven spectacularly wrong, or possibly spectacularly right depending on your viewpoint, as furious Will Smith marched on stage and slapped Chris Rock in the face, before stomping back to his seat and hurling 4-letter abuse at him.
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

Royal Family news – Fans spot ‘telling’ clue about Beatrice’s ‘shocking’ reaction to dad Prince Andrew walk with Queen

PRINCESS Beatrice's 'shocking' reaction to seeing her father Prince Andrew and her grandmother, The Queen, at Prince Philips' funeral differed from Eugenie's, says expert. According to body language expert Judi James, Beatrice gave off very different signals as Andrew entered the memorial service at Westminster Abbey guiding their grandmother the Queen.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paris Fashion#Fashion Brands#Fashion Models#Fashion Trends#Tempo#Getty Images#British
Primetimer

Bruce Willis exhibited signs of declining cognitive state in recent years, including an allegation he accidentally fired a prop gun in Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent's direction

On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Times released the results of its investigation that may have prompted Willis' family to announce the 67-year-old movie star was "stepping away" from acting due to an aphasia diagnosis. "According to those who have worked with the elder Willis on his recent films, the actor has been exhibiting signs of decline in recent years. In interviews with The Times this month, nearly two dozen people who were on set with the actor expressed concern about Willis’ well-being," report the Times' Amy Kaufman and Meg James. "These individuals questioned whether the actor was fully aware of his surroundings on set, where he was often paid $2 million for two days of work, according to documents viewed by The Times. Filmmakers described heart-wrenching scenes as the beloved Pulp Fiction star grappled with his loss of mental acuity and an inability to remember his dialogue. An actor who traveled with Willis would feed the star his lines through an earpiece, known in the industry as an 'earwig,' according to several sources. Most action scenes, particularly those that involved choreographed gunfire, were filmed using a body double as a substitute for Willis." Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent recalled Willis accidentally firing a prop gun on set in 2020 while she played her daughter in the film Hard Kent. She recalled how they were filming a scene in which he was to protect her with a gun when he fired a blank on the wrong cue -- not once, but twice. “I’m supposed to think my life is about to end, and then my dad steps in to save the day,” Kent said, describing how her back was to Willis in the scene. Willis was supposed to deliver a line that would prompt Kent to duck. Instead, he fired the blanks with her back to him, so she was unable to duck each time. As The Times notes, Willis filmed 22 movies in four years -- an unusually large number for any actor.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Page Six

Bruce Willis sold nearly $65M of property as his health declined

Bruce Willis has been preparing for his decline in health for some time, say friends, selling off all of his prize property in New York and beyond. Willis has spent a number of years selling an astonishing nearly $65 million worth of luxury properties to focus on life with his family in California. This week the 67-year-old actor’s family announced Willis will retire from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia — a brain disorder that affects his ability to communicate. Bruce Willis has sold nearly $65 million of luxury property in recent years.Getty A source who knows the star said, “Bruce has been preparing...
CELEBRITIES
American Songwriter

The Meaning of “Blinded by the Light” by Manfred Mann’s Earth Band

It is rare for a cover of a song to overtake the original, but Manfred Mann’s Earth Band’s cover of “Blinded by the Light” is an exception. The song was originally written and recorded by Bruce Springsteen for his 1973 album, Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J. Three years later, British rock band Manfred Mann’s Earth Band released their cover as the opening track of their 1976 album, The Roaring Silence. “Blinded by the Light” was an enormous hit for the band, leading to their breakthrough in the U.S.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Ultimate Metallica

Best Kirk Hammett Live Photos

We never get tired of looking at photos of Metallica. That sounds creepy, we know, but seriously, there is just something about the energy and intensity of the band that gets captured in photos. Yes, we love seeing them perform live and catching videos of concerts, but those momentary snapshots of 'Tallica in action are pretty special, too.
ENTERTAINMENT
Esquire

The Best Hair Wax for Every Styling Situation

Hair wax isn’t new, big, or even particularly clever. An essay can be written on retinol, or the best way to annihilate your blackheads, but hair wax just kind of, exists, doesn’t it?. Honestly, yes: there are no scientific breakthroughs or zeitgeisty ingredients to get excited about in...
HAIR CARE
Marie Claire

The 7 Best Luggage Brands for Traveling in Style

Just like your well-loved closet staples, your suitcase also deserves a refresh for the new season. Today's wide assortment of luggage brands means there's a great option for every kind of traveler. Whether you prefer sleek, minimalist weekender styles and carry-ons or statement-making suitcases with space for everything you need, we've got the one for you. Ahead, the best luggage brands to invest in ahead of your getaway.
LIFESTYLE
HGTV

10 Best Window Box Planters for Every Style

Birds are chirping, bees are buzzing and spell-binding blooms are spilling from window box planters throughout the neighborhood. Now it’s your time to create a stare-worthy display for your exterior with a set of charming window box planters. Window box planters, or flower boxes, are a staple for gardeners...
HOME & GARDEN
domino

Scrub in Style With the Best Dish Sponges

Reading up on Domino’s shopping guides is like having your own personal product concierge. We do the tedious part—deep-dive research, hands-on testing, and tapping experts for advice—so all you have to do is hit “add to cart.” That’s why we call them Simply the Best.
SHOPPING
Elite Daily

5 Fan Theories About Harry Styles' Harry's House That Proved To Be Right

Pack your bags, Harries! It’ll soon be time to move in to Harry’s House. On March 23, Harry Styles announced his third solo album will be released on May 20, quickening the heart rates of fans around the world. In anticipation of the next leg of his Love On tour, stans began developing theories about a new album long before Harry’s House was officially confirmed. While Styles’ mysterious @youarehome Instagram account inspired theories as recently as last week, others lead back to song lyrics from Fine Line, released in 2019.
CELEBRITIES
WWD

BTS Shines in Custom Louis Vuitton Suits at the 2022 Grammy Awards

Click here to read the full article. BTS has arrived at the 2022 Grammys. The Korean boy band walked the red carpet of the awards ceremony on Sunday in suits by Louis Vuitton, for which they are all brand ambassadors.More from WWDBest Dressed at the 2022 Grammy AwardsRed Carpet Arrivals at the 2022 Grammy AwardsRed Carpet Photos from the 2022 Cesar Awards The suits were coordinated in a blue, brown and white and custom-made with wool and cashmere, inspired by the men’s fall 2022 collection. Their sneakers were also made by the French label. Members V and RM, wore brown suits with a...
BEAUTY & FASHION
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

108K+
Followers
65K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy