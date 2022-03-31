50 Photos That Prove the ‘70s Had the Best Style

With each new generation, new trends and fashions emerge. Though each style is distinct and memorable, not all hold up equally well over time. (Here, for instance, are some iconic fashion brands that no longer exist .)

Some people enjoyed the poodle-skirt-and-Bermuda-shorts aesthetic of the 1950s, while others still love the over-the-top colors, patterns, and hairstyles that were all the rage in the 1980s. Yet for many people, the style of the 1970s simply cannot be beat.

Fashion in the 1970s went so much farther than bell bottoms. Ruffled blouses, long flowing maxi dresses, and tye-dye characterized the decade. Menswear from the era typically featured wide lapels, bright colors, and previously uncommon materials like corduroy and velvet. were also all the rage. Men and women alike wore floral patterns.

To find 60 photos that prove the 1970s had the best fashion, 24/7 Tempo chose a selection of images of fashion models, celebrities, and everyday people in the ‘70s, dressed for various contexts, from Getty Images . A majority of the people depicted are British, a reflection of the fact that the U.K. was an incubator for many fashion trends, beginning in the 1960s and continuing through the following decade.

It’s too soon to say if the 1970s fashion sensibilities will make a comeback, but there are some indications that the styles of an earlier time can still spark interest. Some young people with a nostalgic flair, for instance, have turned back the clock to the 1990s to find their outfits. Scrunchies, satin dresses, and straight leg jeans that first became en vogue 30 years ago are now fashionable with Gen Z. Who can say that the ‘70s won’t be next? ( These are the fashion trends only 90s kids will remember

A model previews a maxi dress for 1970

> Year: 1969

A model previews a satin dress for 1970

> Year: 1969

Two British male models in '70s-style velvet suits

> Year: 1969

A glam rocker in a shiny jacket

> Year: circa 1970

English pop singer Adam Faith and his wife

> Year: circa 1970

Twiggy (center) and two other models

> Year: circa 1970

The Pointer Sisters at the MIDEM festival in Cannes

> Year: circa 1970

Model Lucienne poses as a glamorous secretary

> Year: 1970

Three women having tea

> Year: 1970s

English Sports commentator John Bromley

> Year: 1970

Scottish soccer player Peter Marinello

> Year: 1970

An Yves Saint Laurent shirt-dress

> Year: 1970

Model Pip Billington in a mink coat

> Year: 1970

A women modeling '70s fashions

> Year: circa 1970

An English model in white coat and gogo boots

> Year: 1970

Teenage debutantes at a charity event at London's Berkeley Hotel

> Year: 1970

Modeling fur at London's benefit Berkeley Debutante Dress Show

> Year: 1970

Burberry Coats in London's Trafalgar Square

> Year: 1970

An English model in a pleated dress with bishop sleeves

> Year: 1970

Model Edina Ronay wearing a floral dress

> Year: 1970

Rolling Stones Mick Taylor, Mick Jagger, and Charlie Watts pose in Paris

> Year: 1970

A model in London in culottes and a bolero top

> Year: 1970

Actress Melita Clarke

> Year: 1970

Uniforms designed for functionaries at the 1972 Munich Olympics

> Year: 1971

An English male model in a velvet suit

> Year: 1971

An English male model in striped blazer and fedora

> Year: 1971

British stars of the play "Born Yesterday" pose in a pub

> Year: 1971

James Brown in a leather duster

> Year: 1971

An English model in a sleeveless jerkin and patterned shirt

> Year: 1971

Expectant mothers model pregnancy fashions

> Year: 1971

Editors of the English underground magazine on their way to court

> Year: 1971

Feline-fur coats modeled on a London street

> Year: 1971

Photo of the band Chic

> Year: circa 1972

Maurice, Barry, and Robin Gibb of the Bee Gees

> Year: circa1973

Dancers at Rodney Bingenheimer's English Disco, Los Angeles

> Year: 1973

British glam-rock group The Sweet at Heathrow Airport

> Year: 1973

Cool styles in Los Angeles

> Year: 1973

Hanging out at Rodney Bingenheimer's English Disco, Los Angeles

> Year: circa 1973

A stylish couple in autumn fashions

> Year: 1974

Rod Stewart with The Faces at Heathrow Airport

> Year: 1974

70's Disco Trio Limmie and the Family Cooking

> Year: 1974

Backstage at The Whisky A Go Go, West Hollywood

> Year: 1975

On the dancefloor at the Whisky A Go Go, West Hollywood

> Year: 1975

Rock group the Bay City Rollers

> Year: circa 1975

Models in summer dresses and sun hats

> Year: 1975

Two women at a party

> Year: 1975

The R&B group The Dells in an office

> Year: 1975

Dancing at the Whisky A Go Go in West Hollywood

> Year: 1975

Groupie Lori Mattix (second from right) and friends at the Whisky A Go Go

> Year: 1975

Actor Richard Burton with then-wife Suzy Miller at Heathrow Airport

> Year: 1977

