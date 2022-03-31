ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Robert Glasper talks ‘Black Radio III,’ reclaiming jazz

By GARY GERARD HAMILTON
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cMvSo_0evKOTmN00
1 of 4

New York (AP) — Acclaimed musician Robert Glasper’s magic-infused fingers have touched everything from jazz to hip-hop to R&B, and now he’s included TV series music on his resume by co-scoring the new shows “Bel-Air” and “Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty.” The pianist’s musicianship can’t be trapped in any one category — and that’s how he prefers it.

“It’s just us not being ashamed of all the music that we have from our ancestors. Black people have given more music to the world than anyone else. Period. Hands down. Not disputable. And it’s all popular music that everybody wants to be a part of,” said the four-time Grammy winner. “We don’t have to just be in one room in the big house or Black music. We can tour all the rooms in the house of Black music.”

The Houston native released “Black Radio III” last month, the latest installment in his acclaimed “Black Radio” series. The 13-track project leans into R&B more heavily than his previous two in the trilogy with a sprawling range of features including H.E.R., Jennifer Hudson, Common, Esperanza Spalding, Gregory Porter and Ty Dolla $ign.

Glasper, who along with musical buddies Terrace Martin and Kamasi Washington, is up for Best Progressive R&B Album this year’s Grammys for their jazz-R&B fusion “ Dinner Party: Dessert ” EP, talked with The Associated Press about creating his latest album during the pandemic, and unapologetically reclaiming jazz. Answers have been edited for clarity and brevity.

____

AP: You made “Black Radio III” during the pandemic — “Black Radio 2” was released in 2013. What inspired you to continue the series?

GLASPER: The years went by and people kept asking, “When’s ‘Black Radio III’ (coming out?)” And I was like nah, I don’t want to do too many — I didn’t want to overdo it. And then when the pandemic hit, I felt like this was a great time to do one because people just really needed a project like that. And I knew it was going to be hard, and I knew that it would be special to do it during this particular time period.

AP: You’ve said making this album during the pandemic was not only an escape for you, but why is it an escape for the listener?

GLASPER: During the pandemic, there was so much going on: the police brutality, the George Floyd stuff, the Trump stuff — all these things and it’s coming at you from the television, from IG, Facebook, everywhere you look.

I had to make a decision: Do I talk about it? Do I not talk about it… so I felt I had an obligation to say something. That’s why I started off with the poem (with Amir Sulaiman) and then “Black Superhero” right after that. Boom, boom — the elephants in the room are addressed, and now, the rest of the album. So, you can choose: you can skip those first two songs and just listen to the rest of the album, and (the rest of the) album is about love and relationships and other things.

AP: With artists like you and Anderson .Paak, do you believe musicianship is resurfacing within hip-hop and R&B?

GLASPER: I think it’s being cool again... Anderson .Paak, he’s a musician first. Before he started singing, he was a drummer in L.A. He’s a music fan. Bruno Mars: music fan. Musician. A lot of guys are that in general. H.E.R.: incredible musician. She plays all the instruments and just has a love for the whole thing.

AP: Is it fair to say younger Black jazz musicians like you, Terrace Martin, Kamasi Washington and others have been reclaiming jazz and re-popularizing it?

GLASPER: Absolutely, because it’s African-American music... our ancestors are the ones who birthed this music. Blood, sweat and tears. And we, as a people, have gotten away from it and other people have taken it and been able to capitalize off of it.

We’re just living our truth, and that’s what it is. And we are jazz (musicians) — because some people say, “What they’re doing is not jazz.” Yes, it is — it literally is. It’s just jazz with a heartbeat. It’s still alive. What you like is dead. What we’re doing is alive. And that’s the difference. ___

Follow Associated Press entertainment journalist Gary Gerard Hamilton with his handle @GaryGHamilton on all social media platforms.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
The Associated Press
The Associated Press

833K+

Followers

411K+

Posts

377M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
Laredo Morning Times

Oscars to Feature All-Star Band With Travis Barker, Sheila E., Robert Glasper

The Oscars will feature an unusual all-star band starring Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, legendary singer-percussionist Sheila E. and iconic jazz pianist Robert Glasper along with musical director Adam Blackstone, show producers Will Packer and Shayla Cowan announced. The Oscars air live on ABC and broadcast outlets worldwide on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Marlon Wayans Thinks Chris Rock May Have "Cracked The Wrong Joke On The Wrong Day"

Hollywood has come out in droves to comment on Will Smith smacking Chris Rock at this past weekend's Oscars, but not all commentary has come from people who know both men well. Marlon Wayans is a comedy veteran who has been involved in the entertainment industry for most of his life and he witnessed his longtime friends change the course of Academy Awards history over a joke.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Miley Cyrus Cancels Grammys Party Performance Due to COVID-19

Watch: Miley Cyrus Speaks Out After Emergency Landing. Miley Cyrus is sitting out Grammys weekend after she tested positive for COVID-19. The "Midnight Sky" singer broke the news on Twitter on April 1. "Traveling around the world, playin for a 100,000 people a night & meeting hundreds of fans a...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
AOL Corp

Chris Rock's Brother, Tony, Speaks Out About Will Smith's Apology

Chris Rock’s younger brother, Tony Rock, is speaking out about Sunday’s incident. During the 94th annual Academy Awards, Will Smith abruptly walked on stage and slapped Chris in the face, after the comedian made a joke about Will’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. On Tuesday, Tony -- who...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Two Daytime Talk Shows With Dr. Phil Connection Canceled

The end has come for a pair of daytime talk shows from the production company owned by Jay McGraw's Stage 29 Prods. McGraw is likely better known as the son of TV doctor Dr. Phil McGraw, with these cancellations adding to the pile already connected to the doctor's name. The...
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Hudson
Person
Terrace Martin
Person
Robert Glasper
Person
Esperanza Spalding
Person
Gregory Porter
Person
Bruno Mars
American Songwriter

The Meaning of “Blinded by the Light” by Manfred Mann’s Earth Band

It is rare for a cover of a song to overtake the original, but Manfred Mann’s Earth Band’s cover of “Blinded by the Light” is an exception. The song was originally written and recorded by Bruce Springsteen for his 1973 album, Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J. Three years later, British rock band Manfred Mann’s Earth Band released their cover as the opening track of their 1976 album, The Roaring Silence. “Blinded by the Light” was an enormous hit for the band, leading to their breakthrough in the U.S.
MUSIC
HipHopDX.com

Erykah Badu + Robert Glasper To Perform At Colorado's Historic Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Morrison, CO – Construction on Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado began in 1936, and it was opened to the public in June 1941. The historic venue quickly became a go-to destination for bands of every genre, with legendary artists such at The Beatles, U2, Jimi Hendrix and The Grateful Dead all gracing the Red Rocks stage over the last 81 years.
MORRISON, CO
Guitar World Magazine

Dunlop releases Joe Bonamassa Custom Jazz III picks

Joe Bonamassa says that he can’t live without Dunlop Jazz III nylon guitar picks and now, thanks to Dunlop, you can pick up your own life-sustaining plectrums in new custom variations. The Joe Bonamassa Custom Jazz IIIs are all embossed with the guitarist’s name on the back and come...
GOLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jazz#Black Radio#Black Music#Ap#H E R
Shropshire Star

Why Robert Plant still has a Whole Lotta Love for the Black Country

Robert Plant has been voted the greatest rock star of all time, has travelled the world, and spent more than five decades living a life of unabashed excitement and hedonism. Yet he reckons there are few experiences that beat walking out of Molineux on a wet, windy night. "I shuffle...
MUSIC
CBS News

Poet Harold Green III honors Black women with new book "Black Roses"

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Poet and founder of the music collective "Flowers for the Living," Harold Green III is paying tribute to all Black women in his new book, "Black Roses: Odes Celebrating Powerful Black Women." With the goal of emotional equity, Green sat down with CBS News Chicago's Jamaica Ponder...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
Boston 25 News WFXT

Olivia Rodrigo wins best new artist Grammy, her 2nd award

LAS VEGAS — (AP) — Olivia Rodrigo has won the best new artist crown at the Grammy Awards, joining esteemed previous company including Carly Simon, Crosby, Stills & Nash, Tom Jones, the Beatles and Billie Eilish. A veteran of the “High School Musical” series, Rodrigo became the breakout...
MUSIC
The Independent

BTS fans go wild for Olivia Rodrigo cameo in Grammys performance

BTS recruited Olivia Rodrigo for the performance of their hit single “Butter” at the Grammy Awards in Las Vegas on Sunday (3 April).The South Korean boy band channelled Mission: Impossible and James Bond for their choreography, jumping over laser beams and wearing all black.The performance started with Rodrigo sharing a moment with V, as the band member went down to where the Best New Artist winner was sitting in the audience and whispered something in her ear. Hang it in the Louvre. #GRAMMYs #BTS @oliviarodrigo pic.twitter.com/NpoWPVIexG— E! News (@enews) April 4, 2022Fans were obsessed with the moment. “When i...
MUSIC
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

833K+
Followers
411K+
Post
377M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy