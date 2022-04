BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two local Black-owned businesses are the latest new vendors at Lexington Market, the market announced Tuesday. Blacksmiths is a southern-influenced breakfast and brunch popup owned by Baltimore-bred chef Heather Smith, and Platinum Amala is a family-owned West-African eatery based in West Baltimore. The Blacksmiths stall will serve up everything from breakfast sandwiches and omelets to brunch spreads complete with french toast and meat with slow-cooked vegetables. “I’m from Baltimore, raised here, and remember going to the market with my mom and dad for lunch after shopping in the city,” said Chef Heather Smith, owner of Blacksmiths. “Our stall will have...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 4 DAYS AGO